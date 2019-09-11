Whitney
Linda Hollist, Young Women Secretary of the Whitney/Valley View Branch reports that young women of the area held a Reader’s Theater of the book 100 Dresses by Eleanor Estes on Aug. 20. Emmaline Poole, Sydni Cleverly, Lexie Mills, Esther Steele, and Macie Bennett performed the drama about a young Polish girl who goes to a school in America and wears the same dress every day. The other children taunt her asking her how many dresses she has. She replies she has 100 dresses, and submits drawings of 100 beautiful dresses she had designed into a school contest, the girl leaves the school because of their tormenting. The other students, in awe of her talent, realize these were her 100 dresses. They try to send her a kind letter to her old address hoping it will reach her. In the end, the Polish girl asks the teacher to give the girls the pictures of the beautiful dresses she had drawn. The Young Women had a short discussion about the presentation then painted dresses in watercolor.
Beehive advisor, Kara Titensor, quoted Elder Dieter Uchtdorf: “When I think of the Savior, I often picture Him with hands outstretched, reaching out to comfort, heal, bless, and love. And He always talked with, never down to, people. He loved the humble and the meek and walked among them, ministering to them and offering hope and salvation. That is what He did during His mortal life; it is what He would be doing if He were living among us today; and it is what we should be doing as His disciples and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Cub River
The Cub River Book Cub meet at the home of Becky Giles on Wed., Aug. 28. They read poetry and had chocolate almond zucchini bread and garden fresh cantaloupe and cucumbers and cherry tomatoes. The next meeting is scheduled for Wed., Sept. 18 at Jenny Burbank’s house. They will be discussing the book “Among the Hidden,” by Margaret Peterson Haddin.
Franklin
The beginning of a new school year also signals the start for moms who tackle the education of their children in their own home. Julie Crosgrove, who has been homeschooling for 21 years, has encouraged and directed many others in this endeavor. Currently she is joined by Tyree Hokanson and others who share teaching responsibilities and use the “Good and Beautiful” curriculum by Jenny Phillipps for some subjects. Most of the older children join seminary instruction and a few other select classes in the public schools. Jenee Veselka agreed with many others that the personalized and individual learning at each child’s pace was the basis for her teaching choices. Tiffany Murphy combines her field trips and outside activities with her sister Megan Willis along with other co-ops in the Cache Valley area for PE and philosophy groups. Because Kimberlina Waddoups’ husband travels for art shows, she teaches year round, allowing the family to be involved in learning on the road with him. The dedication and commitment of these women and others like them continues to guide their children toward an education achieved at home.
Julie Johnson has finally sent all six of her children to public schools. “It’s relaxing,” she observed, that is until the kids from high school, junior high, and elementary school hit home and the car pooling to activities begins!
A real Hawaiian Luau – Idaho style – turned pine trees into palm trees at the park Tues., Sept. 3. Bishop Denton Harris used skills he learned in Hawaii with help from Mark Dietrich to roast a pig and grill shish-kabobs for his Franklin Second ward members. Homemade root beer supervised by Kevin Hobbs was appreciated, adding to the salads and watermelon for the meal. Tracie Jensen called up volunteers to demonstrate the hula, but the real thing along with a Tahitian dance was presented by Tara Dunn, daughter of McKay and Dani Dunn. The huge crowd was temporarily transported to the islands for a romantic evening of fun.
The Franklin Historical Museum is now closed for the season, but will reopen in May 2020.
Mink Creek
Eric Hickman and his mother, Delores Hickman, were up from California to close out the Mink Creek Hickman home and get it ready for the prospect of selling. Delores lives in Long Beach. Eric built the home a few years ago for his parents. His father, Van, passed away this summer.
Richie Hurst has enjoyed having some of his friends, also from California, come by and spend a few days in Mink Creek. For some of them it is their first visit to Idaho. Rich enjoys introducing them to the pluses of life in small-town Idaho.
The “Garlic Project” that took place on the Longhurst farm a year ago has born its harvest. Around 50 friends and neighbors, along with the Longhurst family, gathered to bring in what they had helped plant. The farm was busy as a beehive, getting rid of the weeds that had grown along with the garlic and finding the bulbs.
Ben and Marie Keller are back in town full-time after being employed at Camp Bartlett for the majority of the summer. Much of their recent calendar was Sundays in Mink Creek, and the rest of the week up the canyon and over the hill to help with the upkeep of facilities at the Boy Scout camp. Bartlett is a thriving spot all summer long.
The daughter of Lin and Sharla McKay, River, comes up off and on while she is settling in to her new job with Backcountry in Park City. It is to our advantage that she has a tendency to get pangs of home sickness.
As we turn the calendar over to September it marks the end of lots of summery family visits. One might say that reality sets in and it is back to school, or jobs, or just a tighter schedule. The college age set have returned from summer employment, stopped at home long enough to eat some good meals, rearrange items in their bags and pick up a few more and head out in all directions to college.
We are seeing, and hearing, loads of firewood being harvested in our canyons. The sound of chainsaws in action is one familiar here. Trailers and pickup loads go up the highway empty and come back down loaded to overflowing.
Clifton
On Aug. 25, the Preston Idaho North Stake in the LDS Church was reorganized, and the meeting was broadcast to the Clifton Ward house to a full audience. Richard Swainston, former 1st Counselor to President Dax Keller is the new Stake President. His counselors are Brandon Stephenson and Lucas Mumford. Many people looked around, a bit confused, until they realized Lucas is “Duke” Mumford. The visiting general authorities were Elder LeGrand R. Curtis, Jr. and Elder Benjamin Tai.
Colette Larsen from the Clifton 2nd Ward received her Young Womanhood Recognition Award and Jasmine Hansen, also from the 2nd Ward, received the Honor Bee Award.
Many members of the Bruce and Anita Winward family traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 31, to attend the wedding of their grandson, Caleb. According to daughter-in-law Nicole, it was 110 degrees that day IN THE SHADE! Everyone arrived home safely and can now be found singing the praises of the weather in Clifton! It was 75 degrees here that day.
Welcome to new Clifton residents, Mark and Debra Miles. We know you will love our beautiful little town.
Jared and Laura Moyle blessed their baby daughter on Sept. 1. Her name is Jane Estella Moyle. There were many Moyle relatives in church that day.
Welcome home to Elder Easton Dean from his service in the Alabama Birmingham Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is the son of Hal and Marlene of the Clifton 1st Ward.
On Saturday Sept. 7, Bronco Moser, Travin White, and Porter Wilde were baptized. Parents of these kids are Tyson and Mandi Moser, Mark and Angelia White, and Sefton and Katie Wilde.