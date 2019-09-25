Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Friday, Sept. 6, high winds and pouring rain attacked Franklin about 12:30 p.m. The tarps at Highway 91 Market were ripped off their stands in shreds and wrapped around Dallas Lowe’s truck and trailer nearby. One employee was lifted off the ground and carried with a tent in his attempt to rescue it from storm. Left unprotected in the rain, and later in the sun, much of the fruit and vegetables were ruined. Lowe has maintained the market for several weeks, and enjoyed sales with the help of Heber Lowe, Jacob Sharp and Linden Hafen. He has filled his rig with produce from Washington, California, and other states to serve grateful customers in the area.
The storm also took out trees which fell on power lines up Maple Creek, and electricity was out for five hours as Rocky Mountain Power worked to restore service to residents up and down the road.
Roadside signs advertize the reopening of Hobbs’ Produce, available on First East in town. Local sweet corn, pumpkins, melons, and other amazing products are sold as they become available in season.
Franklin Stake held its annual Activity Day for girls 8-12 at the park Sat., Sept. 7. Ruth Jensen, Stake Primary Music Leader, welcomed the youth and their Activity Day leaders, passing out foam crowns and dividing them into groups for the “Princess” activities. Stations were directed by Stake Primary President Mareen Larsen, First Counselor Sharon Hobbs, Second Counselor Kelly Womack, Secretary Jeanette Borup, and High Councilman Robert Ogden in games and challenges that taught lessons in teamwork, faith, endurance, putting on the Armor of God, and preparing for the temple. Colorful jewels were awarded at each event, and more than 60 participants enjoyed cupcakes and temple mints as the morning ended.
Stake Sport Specialists Katie Jo Jensen, Merilee Christensen, and Penny Mathews have notified the women and young women in the stake of volley ball schedules that began Sept. 18. Wards rotate to compete between 6:30-10 p.m. each Wednesday through November for exercise, fun, and friendship in buildings through the stake. Activities are listed online on the Franklin Stake Calendar pages.
The Franklin Story Time is once again exploring books, singing songs, and enjoying activities with moms and the their little ones each Tuesday in the city offices. The doors opened Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Kennedy Fernandez from the Larsen-Sant Library. Pre-schoolers are welcome to participate at no charge each week throughout the year as they explore the alphabet and join in the games and crafts.
The mystery of the 65 flags proudly flying along Highway 91 on Sept. 11 has been solved. It was the brain child of Keith Porter who mentioned it to the Franklin Lion’s Club in late August. President Saundra Hubbard contacted Ralph West with the Elk’s Club who owns the flags, and borrowed them to display in remembrance of 9-11. Porter wants to make it an annual tradition in honor of those who lost their lives that tragic day.
Looking official with clipboards and pens, Bruce Potter and Leonard Hall approached Chad and Elaine Womack’s home Friday morning, Sept. 13. Their assignment was to verify names and addresses in the ADCAN census survey. ADCAN stands for “address canvas” assigned by the Census Bureau in preparation for the 2020 count. Potter and Hall are from Bear Lake County and have been marching around neighborhoods in southeastern Idaho since August. Potter is a veteran from the 2010 census and enjoys the work, especially as it ties into family history. They are to complete their assignment by Sept. 28, to prepare the census questionnaires which will be mailed in March. The goal is to have most individuals report numbers online in 2020.
Sandy Barnby is the new manager at Family Dollar in Franklin. Barnby officially took over in June, but she will not move into the area until Sept. 27. Hailing from McAmmon, she, her husband, John, and two dogs, Ruger and Buddy, are looking forward to moving to Preston to be closer to their daughter, Morgan Moser. “I am really excited for this opportunity!” Barnby exclaimed, and is open and friendly as she welcomes customers into the store.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The beautiful scenery that surrounds our little valley has been various shades of green for several months. In just the last few days the dropping temperatures have started to produce some fall colors among the green, some bright yellow, red and orange. We have had some skiffs of snow on our highest reaches for a morning or two.
Recent rainstorms have delivered a drenching. There is a good side and a bad side to that. The flowers in our gardens seem brighter than ever, full and lush as they await the freeze that is bound to come. Our farmers that are working to harvest that third crop of hay are met with the challenge of searching for a window of time when the crop can be swathed, with several days of clear, warmer weather following to dry before it can be baled.
Claudine and LaMar McKague and their girls, Sage and Elsie, drove down from Vancouver, WA, for a Fall stay with Claudine’s parents, Bob and Claudia Erickson. The visit was timed so they could pick up a returning missionary son, Elder Ethan McKague, in Pocatello, and also deliver Sage to the Idaho Falls area with her plans to attend BYU/I in Rexburg. The family of Laural and Jody Janke came up from Richfield, UT, to join in the family fun and get in some good cousin time.
In one of those coincidences that somehow come into our lives, Elder McKague in his flight layover in Salt Lake City, briefly met Elder Jarom Olson, who also has Mink Creek roots with grandparents, Jimmie and AnnaBeth Olson. Elder McKague has been serving in Las Vegas, Elder Olson was just on his way to serve in the Las Vegas Mission. Even more interesting is that Elder Olson’s first assignment is in the same location where Elder McKague last served before being released.
With fall upon us the constant stream of summer visitors to our village is slacking off. Ken and Loren Nash were here from Sol Vang, CA to close up their family’s Mink Creek residence for a month or so. Sam and Sylvia Stanger have been popping in and out over the summer at their yellow brick school.
We are happy to announce the birth of a baby boy to Tawni and Tayson Reid. Grandparents Kristi and Bret Hall are busting their buttons with pleased smiles over the event. This makes another great-grandchild for Vernon Keller.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Clifton 2nd Ward has two newly baptized members and they are cousins. Bodee Robinson, son of Beau and Charlin and Austyn Robinson, daughter of Chris and Crystal, were baptized into the LDS Church on Saturday, Sept. 21. Congratulations to both of these young people!
Welcome to new move-ins Mark and Rebecca Kent. They are now making Clifton their home.
Congratulations to Ryan and Cristina Smout on the birth of their baby daughter last week. At home to greet this new arrival are big brother McCoy and big sister, Jovi, still a baby herself.
West Side High School celebrated their homecoming week Sept. 16 — 21. Lots of fun activities were held each day. Congratulations to Clifton’s own Rudy Valles on being chosen in the homecoming royalty.
Sunday Sept. 22, had a pre-mission address in each of the wards. Clifton 2nd Ward’s Hallie Waite, daughter of Adin and Eve, spoke prior to her entering the MTC to serve an LDS mission in Alabama Birmingham. Hallie recently returned from working for the summer in Alaska. In the Clifton 1st Ward Hannah Tolman, daughter of Elden and Heather, spoke prior to her mission in Rochester New York. Hannah has been working at Papa Jay’s convenience store.
Speaking of Papa Jay’s, KIDK Channel 3 recently paid them a visit and did a special segment on their store on a television news broadcast. Apparently one of their reporters was recently in Clifton reporting on our ‘Mormon Crickets’ and became very impressed with our ‘lone’ store in Clifton and its delicious jerky. So this reporter paid Papa Jay’s a visit, interviewed its owner Mary Penrod, and gave them some great publicity!
Coming soon to the Clifton Pavilion is a Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Clifton 2nd Ward Young Women. This will be held on Tuesday October 1st at 6:30 p.m. So, if you have a killer recipe for chili, and Wayne and I do, bring the chili and you could win a prize. This will be a night of food, fun, friends, and dancing!!!