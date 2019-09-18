Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Besides the start of school and the grandchildren’s various sports, fall also signals the beginning of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) year. Clifton boasts two DUP camps and both held their opening fall meetings this past week.
The Cedar Tree camp from Oxford and Clifton held their meeting at the home of Ruth Price on Sept. 9. The lesson was given by Susan Atkin on the “Iron Mission.” Those attending were Wanda Cox, Jean Malouf, Afton Ralphs, Sally Jones, Sue Beckstead, Ruth Price and Susan Atkin. Sue reports that this is a very friendly group of ladies who seem to really enjoy their DUP meetings and association together.
The Harold B. Lee camp from Dayton, Clifton, and Banida held their opening social at the home of camp captain Nola Garner, also on Sept. 9. The same was given by Lisa Sears and those in attendance were Nola Garner, Pam Thornock, Carol Beutler, Emma Jean Rider, Edna Fuller, Lisa Sears and Carolyn Smart. This group enjoyed a potluck luncheon and lots of visiting.
Some older-timers may recall that I originally began writing this Clifton column the summer of 2001. The 12th column that I wrote came out a few days after Sept. 11, 9-11 as it is now known as. As we have recently commemorated the 18th anniversary of this difficult time in our country this week it has caused me to reflect and I would like to quote from my column on Wednesday September 19th, 2001: “I have never been so proud to be an American as I have been this week. Flags are flying everywhere, and I’d fly one if I could find one in a store to buy! Patriotic songs which usually bring tears to my eyes have brought rivers this week. Life will go on and we will all be fine. Regis and Kelly and Monday Night Football will resume on television and we will all try to get back to normal. I’m so thankful for living in this beautiful valley where I feel safe. Quoting some words from the song ‘God bless The USA’, I thank my lucky stars to be livin’ here today, ‘cause the flag still stands for freedom and they can’t take that away.”
I sure wish we could feel the way we all did on September 12, 2001.
Fairview
By DIANNE BURNETT
Fairview, even the very name sounds safe, and beautiful. We all together are indeed blessed to live here in our community. Sadly, a theft has recently occurred, and I’d like to think by someone not from Fairview. A red, two-seater, Yerf Dog go-cart (no roll cage), with a small tear on the seat was taken from the front yard of Davin and Leah Gilbert and their four children. Tire prints from the vehicle peeling out of the driveway make it look like the thief just backed up a truck and loaded the go-cart and took off. This occurred Sept. 9, most likely early that morning. Another ATV was stolen the week before from HWY 91, just a few miles away.On a good note, Leah Costley Gilbert, of Mink Creek married Davin Gilbert of the many long-time Gilberts that populate Fairview. Recently Leah has opened up for business baking cottage foods and artisan breads and cookies. Leah additionally takes special orders if she has the time. She bakes these fresh on Wednesdays and can be found on Facebook. Her specialty breads, like Three Cheese, Garlic Herb and Cheese, Jalapeno Cheese, Bacon Cheddar Chive, Pepperoni, Cinnamon Swirl, Apple Cinnamon and White Chocolate Raspberry, just to name a few, are $5. Writing this has made me crave some of that Jalapeno Cheese Bread.Another fair and beautiful element of Fairview is Rebecca Zitting, daughter of electrical engineer Barry Zitting and his wife Shelley. The family recently moved to Fairveiw, where Barry Zitting was called as a Sunday School teacher and now the Elders Quorum president, in the Fairview 1st Ward. Shelley is the Primary president.”Becca” graduated as valedictorian from Mountain Crest High School last year, and currently attends Utah State University on a presidential scholarship.Becca has quite a few interests including music and theatre, since the young age of nine, landing the role of “Cindy Lou Who,” from the play, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Benvolio” in “Romeo and Juliet” in 7th grade. She was not totally happy to be cast as a boy, “but I was still glad to be acting at the very least.” Becca was also first chair violinist in orchestra just about all three years in high school.Moving from Colorado as a teen was challenging. At the end of her senior year, Becca wrote and published a book, “To Be Yourself,” which relates to some of the challenges one may have when moving to a new town. The Book is called “To Be Yourself,” by Rebecca Zitting and is sold on Amazon. It has a four-star review. Becca is resilient, and as the youngest child of four much older siblings, she learned to talk quite masterfully at the age of 18 months old, even using full sentences. This desire to excel continues to grow and to aid her in her pursuits today. She recently switched career endeavors from nursing to computer science. Frankly, writing suites her.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The annual LOTOJA Saturday has been and gone. The weather, cloudy and cold on Friday, brightened up and was in the bikers’ favor for the race. No snow on the summit of our canyon this year. The riders fill the highway in the morning hours, some singly, some in pairs or small groups, and others in droves, pedaling almost synchronized as they ascend to Copenhagen and beyond.
With the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mink Creek ward getting a new Bishopric a couple of months ago, there was also a change in the Elders’ Quorum presidency. The president is Clare Christensen, his counselors are Clifford Jensen and Brint Phillips. Miles Erickson is secretary for the organization. The former bishop, Kurt Iverson, has just been called to serve on the Preston North Stake High Council.
Justin Longhurst was recently ordained to the office of an elder in the priesthood. Family gathered to witness this occasion. His brother Jake and Holly Longhurst and baby Alice drove up from Smithfield, sister McKinley Longhurst came from school at ISU in Pocatello. His mother Candy and sister Emily live here in Mink Creek. Grandparents, Earl and Barbara Craythorn of Firth, ID, attended. Justin’s wife, Cynthia, had family visiting as well: her brother Quentin and Nikki Zilles, and her parents, Lori and Ross Zilles, all of Weston. Long standing friends, Bill and Myrna Despain came up from Preston.
Kaden Loyd is now stationed at a military base in Japan. His wife, Cheyenne, and baby girl flew over to join him. She is the daughter of Jody and Brett Rasmussen. Cheyenne had her hands full for the trip—besides bags she had baby necessities like a stroller and carrier for the babe. It was great that other passengers gave her a helping hand. Japan seems a long distance at the Rasmussen household.
Kent and ReNae Egley are often on the road, along with other members of the Egley clan. They are following their son Matt Egley in his car racing competitions that recently got underway. Matt has come in with the checkered flag a few times this season. Not to say that this racing life doesn’t have some moments when big-time repair is needed. He has a great crew.
We have had some fierce wind and rain storms this past week. The whipping trees could match up with Harry Potter’s tree. Rivulets cut down through the dirt on the sides of driveways and roads as the swift water showed how much force it could produce, leaving behind small canyons. Any fruit near the stage of ripeness in our orchards was flung to the ground, not dropped, but flung, and now smushed and fodder for the wasps and bees.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The Whitney/Valley View 16-18 year-old girls (Laurels) went on a bike ride adventure on Tues. Sept. 3, taking in the beautiful Preston scenery and fall weather! The young women and their leaders started at the Whitney Ward building, riding 2.8 miles to Laurel advisor, Sheryl Kimball’s home. There they enjoyed delicious salad and Creamies, then headed back to the church on their bicycles. The girls enjoyed more of a downhill ride on the bike ride back to the church. It was a great night they said.
The 14-15 year old girls whipped up Cassidy Jensen’s famous Chocolate No Bake Cookies at advisor Rachelle Moser’s home, then took the cookies to their friends, Gabby Herrera and Torrie Benoit. The girls were happy to receive the delicious treats.
The younger girls joined with the young men of the same age, 12-13, in a foreign exchange student night. Elsa and Assia, from Spain, shared some of their country’s customs and foods, their schooling and sports, what they like and don’t like about America, and what made them choose to participate in an exchange program.
Peanut butter is not their favorite. Elsa and Assia agreed that Spanish schools are harder. They said that in Spain, sports are not part of school, but are extracurricular activities, however, they do love the school spirit when it comes to athletics here in America!
Assia runs track, and Elsa joined the dance team in Preston. They went to Bear Lake together and loved the mountain drive to get there! Churro waffle strips dipped in chocolate, a Spanish treat, was a tasty finale to a fun and educational evening summed up Young Women’s secretary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Linda Hollist.