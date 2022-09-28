Clifton/DaytonThe Dayton activity-day girls met on Wednesday September 21st and made paper tube knitters. These were made with toilet paper tubes and popsicle sticks. Then the girls made bracelets or chokers depending on how quickly they knitted. Six girls attended and they had mini Oreos for their snack.
Yay for VISA’s that finally arrive! Our missionary granddaughter, Hermana (Sister) Kori Ballif, has safely arrived in Barcelona Spain after waiting three months for her VISA. She almost had to wait another 6 weeks because of COVID. She and her companion were quarantined because the companion was sick. Kori managed not to get it. Elder Fielding Mumford is waiting for his VISA to arrive so he can get on his way to Peru.
A special tribute was given to Helen Robbins on the day of her funeral. She had been a bus driver for the West Side School District for 40 years. All of the busses, and there were many, were parked on both sides of the road in front of the high school, with their flashing hazard lights flashing and signs thanking her for her service. What a tribute!!
Our grandson, Elder Matthew Ballif, returned home from his Tampa Florida LDS mission to a field loaded with tractors, balers, swathers, etc., with signs in them reading “Welcome home Elder. GET TO WORK!!!” I didn’t realize we had so many tractors. Wayne has been saying that we needed a new one. After seeing all those tractors in the field I said to him, “You’ve got to be kidding!!” Both of these missionaries belong to Robert and Kelly Ballif. Thought I should give them some credit.
Mink CreekThe Fall Party for the Mink Creek community took place at the Mink Creek Ballpark. There was a sumptuous feast and an entertaining program. The Elders’ Quorum was in charge and it was a nice night. The food was plentiful — beef brisket and roasted chicken prepared by Clare Christensen and Bryce Stromberg, Dutch oven potatoes by Jan & Necia Seamons, baked beans by Alan and Nelada White, creamed corn by Terrie McKay, tossed salad, done by the Relief Society, rolls & butter. Serving crew was volunteers who always step up — wonderful people of our village: Dana Olson, Sam Stanger, Linda Christensen, Terrie McKay, Sherry York and Phee Crosland. Sherry and Ernie York decorated the tables with cowboy bandannas topped with a glass- enclosed candle. The entertainment was Kristine Lloyd with a cowboy country program of great variety including singing, violin and guitar. There was a crowd to fill the pavilion tables with overflow in lawn chairs. There was fun to go around and the dessert of ice cream sandwiches was nearly forgotten.
The McKague family, LaMar and Claudine, and their daughter Elsie, arrived in Mink Creek with the beginning of the month. Claudine grew up in our ward, the daughter of Bob and Claudia Erickson. The McKagues come from Vancouver, WA. Elsie is attending BYU/I in Rexburg this fall semester. The McKagues have five children, with three now in the Idaho Falls area. Elsie is the youngest. They have purchased some acreage on the Erickson family farm and will start building a home in Mink Creek while working online.
It is time to batten down the hatches of our homes. The drop from over-warm temperatures has the insect population seeking refuge for the winter ahead. The box elder bugs are turning fruit into black globs as they suck the sweetness out. A praying mantis greeted me in my garage this week, looking for invaders. He is welcome to any he finds.
RiverdaleThe Lunch Bunch of ladies for the Riverdale 1st Ward met again for a “light repast” at the Island Bowl Grill. It is safe to say that, “a good time was had by all.”
Lewis Munson, of the Riverdale 2nd Ward, passed away recently and his funeral was held at the Riverdale chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lew had served in the military and military rites were part of his burial in the Riverdale Hill Crest Cemetery, where there is a beautiful view of the Riverdale community.
The Book Club of First Ward shared “Prayers From the Ark.” Helen Smith hosted this evening at the church building. Insights from the book were welcome, readers and non-readers enjoyed the time to relax and visit after a full day
.
Cub RiverThe Canyon Book Club will resume meeting for their monthly book club on Wednesday, September 28, at 2 p.m., hosted by Rhoda Azevedo, discussing the book “Good Hope Road” by Lisa Wingate.
WestonThe Lone Rock DUP met at the Weston Church to start the new year of monthly meetings. They had a guest speaker, Paul Campbell. He told of growing up in Weston when there were still some businesses there, reported Julie Waldron, DUP Captain. Not many mothers worked outside the home so there were plenty of watchful eyes to keep track of busy boys. When they were not helping on the family farms, they could find lots of ways to have fun, swimming in farm ponds, playing at Weston Creek, sleigh riding, driving cars before they were old enough. There was always plenty to do. Paul helped his father, Oscar Campbell, milk cows and do farm work. His father told him “A tired boy is a good boy” so I must have been a good boy,” Paul said. Everyone really enjoying hearing his stories. Only one person, Kerin Baker, also grew up in the Weston area. Paul’s remembrances brought back many memories for her, too. Cheryl Hilton provided a wonderful luncheon of chicken salad sandwiches and fresh fruit. There nine who attended. They were Julie Waldron, Beverly Daley, Jennifer Roberts, Jeni Barnet, Lana Kotter, Amy Bosworth, Kerin Baker, Cheryl Hilton, and a visitor Valerie Drolliti.
The Weston Pumpkin Walk will be held on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22, from 6-8 p.m., at the Weston City Park. You need to register for a space at westonpumpkinwalk.com if you’d like to create a pumpkin display. You can bring a carved pumpkin to display along with its own LED light, to the Weston City Park Friday, October 21, by 4 p.m. Pumpkins to be carved, if you need a pumpkin, will be available for pickup at the Weston church Tuesday, October 18 from 6-8 p.m.
LinroseThe Deacon age young men have had a variety of activities this past month playing Gator Ball, went to the youth Preston South Stake Fireside, did baptisms for the dead at the Logan temple, watched an episode of “The Chosen” at a member’s house, and played football one day, reported Jayson Hurren, Advisor.
MapletonScott and Melanie Olsen met with their Activity Day boys in September. The seven boys and their moms made Christmas wood ornaments by painting them, and assembled beads on other ornaments making a design. Making ornaments was a service project suggested from JustServe.org. The service project helps those who have suffered from a natural disaster throughout the country by replacing what they may have lost, like Christmas decorations. They had granola bars for a snack afterward.
FranklinThe Franklin 2nd Ward had a cooking class at the church building on Thursday September 15, learning how to make rice pudding taught by Cynthia Dodge, one of the leaders. Cynthia, who is of Mexican descent, talked about the Mexican cultural and some of the foods they like to eat. The six girls liked making the pudding and tasting it, said Valynn Spackman, Activity Day Girls leader.
The Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League played their last game on Thursday, September 22, at the Franklin City Ball Diamond south of the pavilion. The winners were: 7 p.m. game: Home team: Scared Hitless, Winner’s Score 13, played Visitor: Pink Ladies, Score: 3. 8 p.m. game: Home team: Winners: Preston Pitches, Score 13, played Visitor: Base-It Pitches, Score 12. There was no overall winner this year for the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.