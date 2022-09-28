Support Local Journalism

Clifton/DaytonThe Dayton activity-day girls met on Wednesday September 21st and made paper tube knitters. These were made with toilet paper tubes and popsicle sticks. Then the girls made bracelets or chokers depending on how quickly they knitted. Six girls attended and they had mini Oreos for their snack.

Yay for VISA’s that finally arrive! Our missionary granddaughter, Hermana (Sister) Kori Ballif, has safely arrived in Barcelona Spain after waiting three months for her VISA. She almost had to wait another 6 weeks because of COVID. She and her companion were quarantined because the companion was sick. Kori managed not to get it. Elder Fielding Mumford is waiting for his VISA to arrive so he can get on his way to Peru.

