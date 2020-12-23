Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
One other veteran from Franklin was missed in the November Veteran’s Day issue. Justin Willard served one year in Japan with the Marine Corps. Thank you for your service.
Satisfied smiles filled the Franklin First Ward Facebook page following the Young Women’s drive-through activity Tuesday, Dec. 8. Leaders provided hot chocolate, warm new Christmas blankets, and promised “holiday magic” for the 12 young women who attended the event.
Three “available” brothers have moved into Dallis and Kallie Coburn’s house at 49 North 300 East on Dec. 5. Most recently from Smithfield, Utah, Hunter, John, and Joe Long are glad to be in Franklin. Hunter works at Murdock Volkswagen in Logan, John is in construction, and Joe just got a job with De La Rue Authentication Solutions in Logan. Welcome!
Monday, Dec. 14, Sheila Saxton was piled over her head at the post office downtown! Stacks of packages left her little room to shuffle around as the Christmas rush hit hard. Saxton said 200 packages were incoming that day, compared to 100 normally. Carrier Shelly Foote has a van and has been able to accommodate the extra deliveries, but newcomer Emalee Watterson, who replaced Kurtis Nelson, has had to return to the office on Saturdays to load up again if her car is too full. Good thing Santa has dependable, extra help for the holidays.
Whitney/ Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Japen and Linda Hollist who are the proud grandparents of a new grandchild, born on Tues., Nov. 17. LaMont Petrie, son of Talia and Evan Petrie of Provo, Utah, arrived as a 4 pound, 14 ounces, 17” long, beautiful baby boy. This grandchild is the first grandson of the Hollists. They also have two granddaughters.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
A virtual Christmas program was held on Dec., 20, for the Fairview 1st Ward in which speakers shared Christmas messages. Prior to the program, residents in the community received a gift box that had paper lanterns in them. On Sunday after the program, residents were to go outside and release the lanterns in the sky with their gift to Jesus written on paper and placed inside the lanterns as part of the Light The World effort.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Congratulations to Kayson Bird, son of Troy and Summer Bird, and to Alexi Cox, daughter of Eldon and Amanda Cox, who were both baptized in the Preston South Stake Center on Dec. 5.
From the Primary presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Primary children received a Christmas tree ornament with either a picture of Jesus, the Nativity scene, or the temple printed on it. They also received a Reese’s chocolate treat.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
There are quite a few houses decorated throughout Banida and Winder. “It makes me feel happy and think of the reason for the season,” said Jonna Clements. “John and Jennifer Cardis and family have a beautiful display each year of carolers and the manager scene. It helps to remind us that Jesus is the light of the world.”
Held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Dec. 18, was a drive-through Christmas party with a dinner-to-go, consisting of ham, corn, roll, and scalloped potatoes furnished by the Relief Society and Elders Quorum. There were spiritual messages on the dinner and treats from the young men and young women’s organization, Primary, and a Santa Treat at the end. There was also a live Nativity, reports Jonna Clements, Relief Society President.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
The young men and young women went bowling at Pop N’ Pins in Preston. Another night they went Christmas caroling to the community in cars. They got out and sang at different houses, then met at Bishop Lamont Doney’s home for hot chocolate and doughnuts.
The young girls’ group, ages 12-13, decorated house doors with bows and ornaments and left a treat container of brownie bites. Girls are also continuing to work on the My150 challenge by the General Young Women’s Presidency for the 150 years of the Young Women’s organization, reported Kathleen Lemmon, Young Women First Counselor.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
A hot meal of chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, and an ice cream sandwich was handed out in a drive-through Christmas party on Dec., 8, in the Weston 2nd Ward parking lot. There was also a live Nativity. The young men and young women took turns in the role of Mary and Joseph at the manger, sitting among the sheep.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
For their last activity of the year, the young women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played Generation Gap on ZOOM on Dec. 15, where the mother’s joined in with the girls to talk about the things they did when they were the age of their daughters, traditions that their family had, etc. Several young women took the My150 Challenge of the General Young Women’s Presidency of The Church for the 150th year celebration of the organization of young women. One girl read 150 pages of the Book of Mormon, another girl wrote down 150 things she was grateful for.
Riverdale
By THAYA GILMORE
The Riverdale 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had an enjoyable Christmas get-together on Dec. 15, at the church building. Everyone wrote something they are thankful for on an ornament and hung it on the Christmas tree, the picked-up a hoagie sandwich with a bag of chips and hot chocolate dinner to go.
The first week in December the young women and young men invited other interested members of the Riverdale 2nd Ward to create a Living Christmas Card. They broke-up into groups, sang a song, shared a message about Christ, said a prayer and gave a treat to those they visited.
The ward’s young women held a Christmas party at which they putting some baggies together for the ward’s Christmas party. Then they made gingerbread houses out of pop tarts followed by a white elephant gift exchange, reported Erika, Young Women’s President.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
There are more houses with colored, festive lights this year in the are of the Mapleton Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “I like the lights. In fact, I would have the Christmas lights up all year long if I had my way,” admitted Marie Knapp, Young Women’s President. The ward held a live Nativity for their Christmas party on Thurs., Dec. 17.
The young women cleaned the church on Dec. 15, then ate tacos afterward.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Three storms have moved in during the past week, depositing several inches of snow. Every piece of land in our village is on a slope so it is a bit of a challenge to claim we have so many inches. It might be four inches on our lower levels and twice that or more as one gets closer to the entrance of Strawberry Canyon. We are happy to have it, the fall has been super dry. The snowmobiling crowd can hardly wait to visit and play.
With the recent storms that effectively cover portions of the highway surface, we are grateful for those road crews who painted the center and fog lines of the state/county roadways. Those yellow lines help keep us safe if everyone would heed their meaning. The lines make staying where one belongs a little easier as we maneuver the slush and possible ice. So far only a little fog, but it will increase in the future.
The Young Women of our community made homemade soup and delivered soup baskets, plus some suitable additions, to the adults who are widows, widowers, or single and on their own.
Charles Iverson, son of Dr. Kurt and Margret Iverson, and a junior at Preston High, earned special recognition for his football talents in being named to the 4A District All-conference team, the First Team offense. Congratulations, Charles, on a job well done.
This feat has seemed like an impossibility but it has finally happened. Members of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been able to participate in ZOOM meetings. Our hills and mountains have caused various barriers to this type of activity, but recently there have been at least three such gatherings that were proclaimed “successful.” Almost beyond imagination, but true!
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Many of the local wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have discovered a way to have their annual ward Christmas parties during this pandemic. They have had a “live nativity” around the outside of the church building and then, after members have driven around and seen the nativity, they are sent home with a “dinner to go.” The Oxford Ward live nativity included a donkey and a small herd of sheep. Staying in our cars kept everyone safe and we were still able to enjoy a wonderful meal.
Santa Claus made a visit to the Moyle Community Center on Dec. 15, to visit with the local children. Hot chocolate was served and the kids were also able to have their photo taken with the white-bearded guy.
The Oxford Ward had their annual Christmas Cantata on Dec. 20. The script was written by choir director Janis Buttars and consisted of scriptures read by the bishopric members and nine hymns sung by the “Choir of Angels,” also known as the congregation. It was a very special meeting to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Congratulations to four Clifton girls: Kajsia Fuller, Emma Mariscal, Jesse Mariscal, and Madalyn Barzee, who were named to all-state volleyball teams.
Wayne and I wish a Merry Christmas to everyone and we hope everyone has a safe and healthy holiday. We leave you with a couple 2020 quotes: “I’ll Be Home For Christmas – Because I’ve Been Here All Year Anyway…” and “When what to my wondering eyes should appear…but 10 extra pounds on hips, thighs, and rear.”