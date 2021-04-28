Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Armando Crosland spent some long hours behind the wheel of his car as he drove from his living quarters in Washington D.C all across the nation to visit family. His first stop was in Texas to see his brother Marco and his family. Next stop was in Colorado where his sister Arianna and Ben Hofstetter and their children live. Adding two passengers, one on the way to school in Rexburg, he ended up in Mink Creek at the home of his parents, Robert and Phee Crosland. Armando has been employed in DC for several years and this is the first time he has used the trip home as a road trip rather than flying.
The members of the congregation of the Mink Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been able to gather in their chapel with lessened COVID restrictions for the last two weeks, even using the hymnals for the joy of singing. It is good to feel unified once again, rather than separated.
Danalee and Gene Abernethy came up from Alpine, UT, bringing with them technology equipment and cases and folders of ancestor information for several days of being steeped in the past. Danalee is the daughter of Bob and Claudia Erickson. Many family pictures and documents were preserved during their stay, with promises to continue on this project.
The Relief Society organized a night for the community to learn about the “History of Mink Creek.” That was the title that Bruce Crane, retired history teacher of Logan, UT, and his wife, Shauna, attached to the presentation they gave to our residents. Bruce spent the early years of his life in this community and developed a deep love that has only grown as he learned more about it. Many people attended, those with deep Mink Creek roots and those barely moved into the village. Crane finished up with a challenge for all to research the history of our homes, back to the original owners. For some that will be a short task, for others it will go back several generations. The night finished up with much visiting while enjoying a plate of strawberry shortcake.
Winder/Banida
By THAYA GILMORE
Hayden Atkinson, son of Alan and Andrea Atkinson of Winder, received a call to the Paraguay Asuncion North Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He spoke in the Winder Ward Sunday, April 25 and begin training at home on May 4.
Linrose
By THAYA GILMORE
Dakota Nelson, daughter of Ryan and Jolene Nelson, sculpted “Lava Monster” to win the West Side Fine Arts Competition, based on the monster in Disney’s “Moana.” “I was actually super surprised that I won anything,” said Dakota. Although she intended to make “something beautiful,” she found that the plaster cloth molded around her hand was rougher looking than she expected, “so I made it into a monster hand.” She painted the open palm up hand black with red lines and circles all over it like veins, and painted an orange/red flame of lava coming out of the palm of the hand. The hand sits on a block of wood painted gray with black lava rocks surrounding the base of the hand. The sculpture is on display in the West Side High School Library. She her art class for fun. “I am more interested in sports,” she said. She plays left out field and first base on the school’s softball team.
Brittyn Jensen, daughter of Jonathan and Lynette Jensen, won the Female Vocalist Division in the competition, singing “I Dreamed a Dream” from the musical “Les Miserables.”
Grace Turnbow, daughter of Frank and Christine Turnbow, sang “Everything Changes” from the Broadway play “The Waitress,” for secodn place. She was accompanied by Deborah Hornberger.
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Following the theme of “emotion,” Jacob Stokes, a junior, son of Cliff and Nancy Stokes, won the colored pencil division of the WS Fine Arts Competition with the drawing of a ewe protecting her dead lamb birds.
Deborah Hornberger, daughter of Michael and Janette Hornberger, played “Liebestraum No. 3” by Frantz Listz, while judges for the competition deliverated. “I was one of the music winners two years ago, where I played “Minute Waltz” by Frederick Chopin. I love playing the piano,” she said.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
Nathan Jensen, son of Ivan and Kristy Jensen, drew Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the Black Panther in the Marvel Comics movie. The pastels took firest place in the West Side Fine Arts Competition. “I picked drawing that ... because he died in August of 2020 and I didn’t know who the next Black Panther was going to be,” said Nathan. Nathan, a junior, draws for a hobby. “I used a lot of colors to get different values ...,” said Nathan. He says the pastel medium is hard and messy to work with, and he spent a lot of time on it. Nathan also sculpted “Fiery Inferno,” for which he garnered second place. He put a plaster cloth over his hand to form a plaster fist, then added metal wiring to give strength to the fire coming out of the hand, which sat on a plaster cloth base. He was surprised he got an award in the sculpting division, even though he entered every category in the art division. His art class has given him a feel for all of the art mediums available.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Inge Davis looks at the beautiful mountains when she gets up and says “I’m so grateful to live here. I like being home.” But when COVID-19 was known about, she felt depressed at first for a while. Her daughter lives in update New York and she worried a lot about her well-being. Then Inge looked around at her surroundings and decided she would utilize her time to do good projects. A painter, she painted more pictures which brought her comfort and joy. She loves to crochet and crocheted between 80 to 100 hats and donated them to the Knit Wits of which she is a member. She read a lot of scriptures and did it more intently.
“I just enjoyed being home. I’m grateful I don’t live in a large city or live near one. I’m grateful I live in a small community where neighbors came by often bringing us treats and telling us that if we needed anything to call them. It makes you feel good that they wanted to help us,” said Inge.
Her husband, Brent, is a writer, so he continued writing when he wasn’t in Utah, digging for fossils. They also enjoyed keeping in touch with children and grandchildren via the technology. “I used to travel all over the world but that is not important anymore. We appreciate being home more,” admitted Inge. “I’ve become more thankful for caring neighbors.”
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Hallelujah!!! After 13 long months, the Oxford Ward in Clifton is going back to “normal church, as in before the pandemic.” We can use hymnbooks now and sit on all of the benches. Some of us need to determine if our church clothes and shoes still fit!
Hannah Tolman reported her mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Rochester New York on April 18, in the Clifton 2nd Ward. Her mother reports that she was home 2 ½ days from her mission then left to attend college at BYU-I.
Hallie Waite reported her mission to Alabama on April 25, in the Oxford Ward. If Hallie had her way she would return to Alabama. She loved her mission!
The Oxford Ward Relief Society had a Zoom class on April 20, which was taught by Dru Westover. She shared a spiritual message about “Finding joy and blessings in trials.” Thank you, Dru. It was wonderful! The Oxford Ward is having an additional Relief Society activity, “Without hard work nothing grows but weeds.” This activity will be on April 29, from 7:30 — 8:30 p.m.
Papa Jay’s celebrated its 25th birthday on April 24. That is a great day for all of the cooks on the west side plus many from Preston as everyone shows up at the store for lunch. Definitely the social event of the year!
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Wess and Rashann Dean, together with ‘Grandma’ Ann Harris, greeted family and friends April 16, at the reception for their daughter, Tristie, and her new husband, Garhett Morgan. The couple met on the Mutual Dating App, which magically shortened the distance between Boise and Franklin. Morgan is an electrician, and they will make their new home in Boise.
Sue Womack Bowen exchanged wedding vows with Trent Smith on April 9, with Bishop Glen Kirkbride conducting in one of his final official assignments. Preferring a small celebration, they gathered with family in Steve and Julie Crosgrove’s backyard ‘reception’ center, and will make their home in Mantua, Utah.
Jacqueline Vazquez, daughter of Lorena and Jose Vasquez of Franklin, was on the PHS cheer squad this spring when the team brought home the District championship on Feb. 13, and first place in their division in the state competition on Mar. 19.
Phi-del team Captain Hailey Wilson, daughter of Meagan and Shane Wilson, and Baylee Cole daughter of Andrea and Jason West participated with the Phi-Dels in the state dance tournament, capturing second place overall in four events. Commenting on the Mar. 20 event in which their coach, Patricia Moffit was named Coach of the Year, Cole stated, “I didn’t expect to do that good as a team, but we were all so excited that Coach Moffit received her award – she is the BEST coach!”
The Fish and Game check station is once again up and open for business at the south end of Franklin. With hours between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., they will be checking watercraft for any and all invasive species coming into Idaho waters.