Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
New programs with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will not function under the Boy Scout umbrella in 2020 as it has done for years. Nonetheless, Cub Scout packs continue to round up their activities in Franklin as 2019 winds down. The Webelos Den in Pack 318 is forging ahead with Kay and Monte Moser directing Wyatt Smith and Joey Aagard in weekly skills including leather crafts, physical fitness challenges, and outdoor cooking experiments.
Pack 46 held a carnival for their meeting on Sept. 12 and invited the whole primary. Tess Zollinger, Bear/Wolf Den Leader, Julie Johnson, Cub Master, Alecia Robertson, Primary President, and a number of leaders and parents manned the booths. Munching on popcorn and candy cotton, the kids threw darts at balloons, bean bags at targets, and toilet paper at cans. They guessed at kisses, and shot with nerf guns, but a highlight was searching for gummy worms in whipped cream. Children of all ages loved the event.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, the cubs in Pack 36 played balloon stomp, the candy bar game, and Kwin Willis demonstrated how to make “World Class” paper airplanes – with accompanying competitions. Jack Randall received his Cyber Chip and Bear awards. Henrie Migliori, Harley Crossgrove, and Niko Veselka were all awarded Running with the Pack and Paws of Skill. Jacob Smith earned the Bear Claws award. Sadly, Cub Masters Dustin and Brianne Murdock bade farewell to the Pack as they head to Israel in October, where Brianne will be using her Cub Scouting skills to tackle a Master’s Degree in Archeology.
The Relief Society Presidency in Franklin First Ward changed leadership on Sunday, Sept. 22. Called to serve were Jeanne Smith, President; Susan Yardley, First Counselor; Corey Wood, Second Counselor; and Kim Wright, Secretary. The retiring Presidency included Sherrie Lynn Rallison, President; Trisha Smith, First Counselor; Patsy Shipley, Second Counselor; and Jenee Veselka, Secretary. Best wishes to the new sisters in their future endeavors!
The Card Club in Franklin is alive and ‘kicking’ – playing the second and fourth Monday at the city offices downtown. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., friends gather, have a friendly “Hand and Foot” competition (men against the women), and enjoy tempting dishes like chicken enchiladas and fresh peach pie. Marion and Thad Shumway, Sharon and Ray Chase, Alan Doney, daughter Shelley and summer visitor Sandra, plus Sharon and Robert Wilkinson shuffled the cards and dined with one another Sept. 23. A welcome was extended to any and all who would like to join in the fun!
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The Relief Society ladies gathered at the ball park, before it got too cold, and enjoyed a Harvest Dinner. It was a pot luck affair with dishes made from the produce grown during the warm months. It was also a sharing time for anyone that had an overabundance of such things as green beans, zucchini or yellow squash, tomatoes, cucumbers. Getting a few new recipes always goes with a session of this sort.
Jeff Olson drove to Ft. Carson, CO, just outside of Colorado Springs, to witness the ceremony of his son Andrew Lane Olson as he was installed as the Commander of 299th Engineer Battalion of the U.S. Army. Better known as Andy, Commander Olson had been in the Army corp of Engineers and had served in Iraq for10 months supervising repairs on a large dam near the city of Mosul. He was transferred out of the Corp and into regular Army to become the commander of the unit. Andy and his family live in Colorado Springs at this time but were previously in Seattle, WA.
Bob and Claudia Erickson drove to Kaysville, UT, to attend the funeral of her brother-in-law, Vaughn Perkins. Others of the Erickson family joined them there: Danalee and Gene Abernethy, Carla and Mark Nielsen and Laural Janke. Others attending with Franklin County roots were long time friends: Colleen Hawkes, Bishop Reed Povey and Eldean Holliday.
Jody Rasmussen and her sisters recently took on the adventure and challenge of hiking Mt. Borah, Idaho’s highest peak, part of the Lost River Range in the Challis National Forest. It proved to be grueling, not for the fainthearted, but worthwhile and each of them came away from the experience with a broadened perspective and appreciation of life.
The passing of Richard Clair Jensen, known well as Dick, came unexpectedly to our community. He has been in the role of caregiver for several years with his wife, Ladawn. He is well known for his fun sense of humor, his teddy-bear approach to driving one of our school buses for many years and his love of his horses and his farm. This leaves an empty spot on our village roster. The Jensen brothers all grew up in Mink Creek: Lynn, Dick, Val, Ed, and Robert, sons of Leeral and Naomi Jensen.
Geese are revisiting our ponds and fields as they make their way south with the weather changing. Their conversations can be heard while they are finding tidbits and bugs to refuel their energy for the flight.
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
For the Tues., Sept. 10 Whitney/Valley View Combined Young Women activity, the older girls (Laurels) planned an activity called Washing Windows for Widows. They and the 14-15 year old girls (Mia Maids), car-pooled with their leaders to the home of Anita Jensen. Leaders provided step stools and ladders, rags, Windex, squeegees, and paper towels. Groups of two or three girls chose a window and got to work washing all the windows, inside and out of the home, while some took turns visiting with Jensen.
The views out the newly washed windows were beautiful, and Jensen was grateful. She stated that her windows had not been washed for at least 20 years. After the cleaning was done, all the group met in the living room to share chocolate chip cookies made by Sheryl Kimball. They sang, “I Wonder When He Comes Again” together, and left Jensen with a hug and a smile on her face.
Meanwhile, the younger girls (Beehives) and their leaders washed all the windows of the home of Melba and Sharan Martin and enjoyed cookies with them. The Martins were appreciative.
“All the girls were great workers! It was a wonderful night!” reports Linda Hollist, secretary of the young women’s organization of the Whitney Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
On Sept. 17, the Whitney/Valley View young men and women had a fun and invigorating joint activity on Tues., Sept 17, planned by the young men, of playing kickball at the Whitney Ward field. Some of the leaders also joined in the game while others cheered from the sidelines. Donuts were served after the game.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Nine members of the Cub River Book Cub met at the home of Jenny Burbank’s house on Wed., Sept. 18. They discussed the book “Among the Hidden,” a 1999 young adult novel the first of seven novels in the Shadow Children series by Margaret Peterson Haddix awarded as an American Library Association Best Books for Young Adults. The plot started off explaining that after a shortage of food and overpopulation, families are limited to two children. Luke Garner, 12, lives on a farm with his parents and two brothers. As a third child, in violation of the population law, Luke must stay hidden inside his house isolated from the outside world.
Refreshments were fresh fruit and fresh breadsticks. The next meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
You need to know this……..if you want your life to go by way too quickly, write a weekly newspaper column! It seems like it is always Thursday afternoon, which is when this column is submitted.
Member of both Clifton wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held the annual Primary Sacrament Meeting presentations, which were held on Sept. 29.
West Side’s 2019 homecoming week is now a memory, but a good one. We won our football game, the weekly activities were well attended, and the royalty were beautiful as always. However, the ladies looked very cold out on that football field, with the rain and November-like temperatures that evening.
Clifton sends its love to the Blair Henderson family from Dayton. Blair passed away on homecoming evening, and thus joined his sweet wife Delora who only preceded him in death a few months.
October is now here, the leaves on our mountain are beginning to turn fall colors, and some of we wimpy senior members have turned our furnaces on. (Blame me at our house. I tell my husband I don’t want to spend my golden years freezing to death!)
Eric Sant and his musically talented family moved into the Clifton 2nd Ward and is directing choir accompanying job. Both Sant children play the prelude in sacrament meetings, they all sing in the choir, and now Eric will be sharing his talents at the piano.
Fairview
By DIANNE BURNETT
Tarren Bunderson and his family moved to Fairview in 2002. His dad, Trent, did a lot of the building of their home himself. Trent also repairs just about everything from houses to cars to farm equipment. His mother, Desiree teaches at Preston Junior High.
Tarren turned 18 in August and recently received a calling to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint in the Oregon Salem Mission.
This is an area that the Bundersons love to vacation. They were sad to miss this year, but Tarren is going to be in an area that he loves for the next two years. Tarren works in Newton taking care of cows. For his senior project he broke and trained his horse, Bunny, to ride and he plans to ride her currently on the cattle round up. He is the oldest child and has two sisters: Elora, 16, is a junior that is remodeling a car with her father for her senior project, and Braylin, 14.
Desiree Bunderson says her son reminds her of an older person, like John Wayne. In fact, Darren watches Bonanza and other westerns and is very resourceful, capable and reliable, sometimes “a little too obedient,” she laughed.
When Tarren eight years old, he was given a mare. He has had her bred every other year, and the mare has delivered eight colts. Bunny is his favorite. Tarren has also been welding from a young age, making toys. Today he creates, welds and builds round pens and chutes, like his father. Tarren also makes and sells bridles, chinches, and saddles. He is more reserved, and doesn’t particularly like talking to people. He comes from a creative and industrious family. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Since Tarren is an avid hunter he made his availability to serve right after hunting season. he’ll enter the Missionary Training Center Dec. 18, just a week before Christmas.