Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Congratulations to the West Side Pirates football team on winning their state quarterfinal game at home in Dayton on Saturday, Nov. 6. Good luck to them!
The Harold B. Lee Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held a meeting at the home of Carol Mumford on Nov. 8. There were 13 ladies in attendance: Dru Westover, Emma Jean Rider, Carol Beutler, Nola Garner, Edna Fuller, Elizabeth Christensen, Dawn Taylor, Pam Thornock, Carol Mumford, Lisa Sears, Carolyn Smart, Teresa Wood and her mom Elaine Patterson. The lesson, ‘They Came On Their Own’, was given by Lisa Sears and Carol Mumford and Carol Beutler shared a history on her husband Melvin’s relative, Edmund Buckley. Delicious refreshments were served. We met in Carol and Ron Mumford’s beautiful new addition to their home.
The Cedar Tree Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their meeting, also on Nov. 8. Those in attendance were Jean Malouf, Sally Jones, Debra Miles, Afton Ralphs, Sue Beckstead, Susan Atkin, Linda Burton, Dolletta Roberts, and Wanda Cox. Visiting the camp that day were camp sponsor Bev Morris and Alexis Beckstead, Franklin Company DUP President. Afton Ralphs gave an interesting history on the beginning of the Cedar Tree Camp 80 years ago, which was started by her mother. Afton remembers attending that meeting when she was 17 years old. They had visitors from Pocatello, a band and a parade. The lesson, ‘They Came On Their Own,’ was given by Susan Atkin.
Thanks to the many rain storms we have had. Our little community and our mountains are very green, especially considering it is November.
Mapleton
By THAYA GILMORE
The nine Activity Day girls ages 8-11 have been keeping busy at their weekly meetings in the past several months. During the summer they went kayaking and played games at Hull Valley. Another activity was doing an experiment walking in circles blindfolded to see if they could walk a straight line. There were people around them to guide them to do it. The most recent activity was writing about what they liked at Hull Valley for the Ward history. They then decorated a paper crown with jewels glued on to it to represent Queen Ester and the other women from the Bible. They had chicken fingers, fries, celery and carrot sticks, chocolate chip cookies when they met at a leader’s home, reported Cory Nelson and her helper Tammy Drury.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
Eight members of the Canyon Book Club met on Wednesday., Oct. 27, at the home of Giselle Fitzgerald. The book chosen for discussion was “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit,” by Judith Kerr. It is a story from a child's-eye view that is partly autobiographical of a Jewish family at the start of World War II who fled from Germany. “A friend suggested this book to me to read and I liked it. There was also a lot of discussion by members of the club,” said Giselle. There was a good turnout at the club. “The book is a true story about a Jewish family who had to get out of Germany because her father was at the top of the list to keep an eye on,” said Jenny Lund. “The author was a little girl at the time and it is given from her point of view as a little girl and their being refugees and what it was like. It gave me a different perspective with what I had on the Holocast.” Giselle served finger food such as cheeses, fruit, and shortbread cookies. The book club will not meet again until after the New Year due to the holidays.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
The Activity Days girls paired off with each other to play a matching game. Thirty pictures from the ward library of prophets and temples were displayed in the gym. While one girl walked to locate the picture of the clue given, her partner played KerPlunk or Jenga Tower to see if the girl could find the picture before the time was up. They played balloon toss with the balloon wrapped in a dishrag to give it weight to throw over the volleyball net, and the player on the other side had to catch it and toss it back over the net. Another balloon game was to toss the balloon from the half court line of the basketball court to her partner They had Pringles, Reeses peanut butter candy in shape of trees, and the girls got to take the balloons home, reported Jarra Baird and Jackie Corbridge, Activity Day leaders.
Whitney/Valley View
By THAYA GILMORE
Relief Society sisters, small groups and families joined he Relief Society activity on a cold, windy, wet day the end of October to attend the Pocatello Open house. “But we weathered the storm and went anyway,” said Shannon Crowther, Relief Society President of the Valley View Branch. The temple is really a beautiful temple. It was a good experience for us to be together in the temple.”
Weston
By THAYA GILMORE
Trunk Or Treat for the Weston 2nd Ward was held at the Weston City Park this year on Saturday, Oct. 30. Children and adults dressed up in Halloween costumes and made the rounds with the containers picking up the candy at the many festive-decorated trunks.
Fairview
By THAYA GILMORE
Dinner and Trunk Or Treat were all held outside in the Fairview 2nd Ward church parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 30. Taco soup, chili and bread rolls were served for dinner. No dessert was served since there was lots of candy available during the touring of the decorated trunks.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
The parents of little Desmond Wilcox had a birthday party when he turned one recently., and the whole community was invited to share in the fun. The community involvement is traditional in the Philippines. His father, Jesse Wilcox, served an LDS mission to those islands, and Annavelyn, his mother, is Filipino. Annavelyn’s sister, Haydee and her husband Keith Moore came up from Casa Grande, Arizona for this event. The family had planned to do the celebrating outdoors but the day turned rainy and cold. The Filipino food smelled wonderful and the flavor matched the aroma. Mink Creek has a number of residents who have spent years in the Philippines.
The Syringa Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers met this month at the home of Ramona Lower-Hatchett. This camp have members who live in Mink Creek and Preston. They enjoyed a light lunch and Ramona shared a story about her ancestor, Patty Bartlett Sessions. Mary Ann Jepsen is he Captain of Syringa Camp.
The Jared & Juli Egley family, Hayden, Bryce, Chris and Ryan, plus Jared’s mother, ReNae Egley were down in St. George for some southern Utah relaxation along with bike racing. Bryce rides with the Green Canyon High School team and this was the state finals of the Utah high schools mountain bike competitions. While there they enjoyed a birthday party for Ryan at a fun park. It was a few days of family fun with pickleball, races, sightseeing and just being together.
Reed Swann took a pheasant hunting trip to the Cheyenne River reservation in South Dakota. He and Mark Mitchell, a friend from California, traveled there and met Mark's son, Brett, who lives in Kansas. On their return trip they stopped at the Martin’s Cove Visitor Center on the Sweetwater River west of Casper, Wyoming.
For me, a sure sign of approaching winter season is that of crickets making their way indoors. It seems like there have been more than usual. Hopefully that is an indication of the type of winter we need to replace dwindling water sources.