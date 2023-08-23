Ruth Ellen Bouck (age 59) The light of our lives and treasure of our family passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 18, 2023, and is rejoicing in the reunion with her beloved mom, Gayle, and others in her new home in heaven.
Ruth was born March 14, 1964, in Logan, Utah to David John and Evelyn Gayle Buttars Bouck. The first of seven children, Ruth was born with severe Down syndrome. She and her mom and dad were an inseparable threesome. Dave and Gayle were committed to giving her the best life possible, full of adventure, responsibility, and love.
Although beset with Down syndrome, Ruth wanted to be treated like everyone else. She was mostly non-verbal but could relay the feelings of her heart with the ones she loved. Ruth worked on the farm doing chores and helped inside by setting the table, doing laundry and helping in any way she could. Ruth loved her hundreds of Barbies, cans of Sprite, and writing for hours in notebooks.
Gayle made sure that Ruth was a contributing member of society as well as the family. She was a longtime student and friend at Cache Employment Training Center (CETC) in Logan. She was a regular at Developmental Disabilities Agency (DDA) in Preston, Idaho. Ruth also attended Seminary and Institute classes and activities in Logan and Preston. From the instructors, aides, tutors, bus drivers, and her peers and their loving parents, Ruth had a special love for each of them.
Ruth laughed a lot which made up for speaking so little. Her devotion and deep faith in God and in Jesus Christ were shown not by words, but through her example of kindness and love. She lived her life showing acceptance of everyone, no matter their circumstance or situation. Her giggle and sweet smile, along with making funny faces, broke down barriers and made strangers into friends.
After her mom’s passing, Ruth wanted to stay home and “take care of dad”. She and David developed a special bond over the past six years, each caring for the other in mom’s absence. They were two peas in a pod.
Ruth lived a simple, yet profound life. She gave so much to us and took so little. Her disability allowed her to live life for what it is — to do good and spread joy. She taught us to be strong through our challenges, to be sweet to the ones we care for, and to be ever loving to everyone around you — regardless of their situation or circumstance. Indeed, she emulated the life of the Savior, Jesus Christ and showed us that it doesn’t take much to do what we have been sent here to do, which is to love God and love our neighbor.
Ruth was preceded in death by her angel mother, Gayle, and her grandparents Everett & Helene Bouck and Ruben and Clara Buttars. She is survived by her dear dad, David, and all her siblings, Janice (Curt) Roberts, Paul (Heidi) Bouck, Michael (DeLyn) Bouck, Daryl (Kim) Bouck, Kevin (Joy) Bouck and Steven (Amy) Bouck. She is also survived by 29 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews!
We are deeply saddened at her passing and will miss her loving hugs, her brief words, her giggles, and her heavenly smiles.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward building in Dayton, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening at Webb Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and again Monday morning from 9:00 to 9:45 AM prior to funeral services at the Dayton church. Interment will be in the Dayton Cemetery.
