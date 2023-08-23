OBIT Bouck

Ruth Ellen Bouck (age 59) The light of our lives and treasure of our family passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 18, 2023, and is rejoicing in the reunion with her beloved mom, Gayle, and others in her new home in heaven.

Ruth was born March 14, 1964, in Logan, Utah to David John and Evelyn Gayle Buttars Bouck. The first of seven children, Ruth was born with severe Down syndrome. She and her mom and dad were an inseparable threesome. Dave and Gayle were committed to giving her the best life possible, full of adventure, responsibility, and love.


