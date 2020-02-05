On May 19, 2020 the Republican primary voters in District 32, which include the counties of Franklin, Bear Lake, Caribou, Oneida, Teton and a portion of Bonneville County, will cast their ballots for State Representative for the Idaho Legislature.
Dave Radford, six-term Bonneville County Commissioner, has announced his candidacy for the position. He has served as the State Party Executive Director as well as Sergeant at Arms for the Idaho Senate, a field representative for three Republican U.S. Senators and nine years on the Idaho Soil and Water Commission Board appointed by former Gov. Butch Otter.
“After six terms on the Bonneville County Commission, the 4th largest county in our state, I believe I am uniquely qualified to serve as your State Representative. I will be a friend of the property tax payer – here in Bonneville County we’ve paid off our bonds and kept our property tax rate low. I will object to unfunded state mandates. You can count on me to work 24-7 to understand the issues facing our great State and to vote our unique values in Southeastern Idaho,” he stated.
He has a background in production agriculture, business and local government.