Unlike the last 40 years, in which the Citizen of the Year has been chosen from individual nominations, The Preston Citizen’s 2020 Ross/Bell Community Service (Citizen of the Year) Award was nominated by a whole class of people: West Side High School’s Class of 2021. They and scores of people around the county have appreciated the friend they have, and the example set by Bill Salerno.
Like many others, he does much good in the community, but unlike many others, he does it all from a wheelchair.
Salerno doesn’t just know how to make lemonade from lemons, he helps others do the same. It’s that ability to raise others that has endeared him to so many as he worked in the Preston School District, Priestley Mental Health and now for the West Side School District.
“Before Bill came to work at West Side High School, kids were afraid of people like him because he was different, because of the wheelchair,” said one of his peers. "But now they see the person instead of the disability. Bill has taught them that."
The WS Class of ’21 first met Bill as a volunteer at HB Lee Elementary.
“He helped us learn and also substitute taught in our classes,” states their nomination. That’s not what actually made him a part of their lives, it was that he showed him that he really cared.
“He has gone the extra mile, outside the classroom, by attending baptisms, remembering birthdays, and supporting us in our personal and public accomplishments,” they wrote. “He continued the journey with us to high school by getting a job as a librarian at West Side when we entered the ninth grade. He continues to send photos he takes at events to us and our parents. He has built relationships with our families and has become our lifelong friend,” they wrote.
Bill has impacted not only children, but his peers. During the eight years Dave Priestley worked with Bill at Priestley Mental Health, “there were things that I learned from Bill that have really impacted me in my personal life and in my profession as a counselor,” he said. “I see people daily with challenges which we all have. Some of the challenges are big and others are small. I remember people going through hard things and as Bill worked with them, happily doing his thing despite disability and/or challenges, it was absolutely inspiring.
“As an employee, Bill strived to get it right, he tackled his challenges head on and did his best to do whatever was asked and even beyond, whatever was needed.
“I also really appreciated how Bill would also recognize his own limits, something a lot of have challenges in doing. He was able to say no when needed, take time to rest when appropriate for his own health and taught me the importance of taking personal inventory and check on ones self then have the inner strength to listen and respond to that inventory.”
“As we all know, Bill has as an amazing ability to care, touch lives and has a way of connecting to others. I loved being able to introduce Bill to others for the first time and watch their apprehensions fade away and they got to know Bill. He has the ability to connect in ways that most of us don't and does so naturally. I am honored to have a closeness to Bill that years of working side by side has created, honored to be his friend and can't think of another individual who deserves this award any more than Bill Salerno.” Dave Priestley.
Bill and his wife, Trish, who shares his challenges with spina bifida, also volunteer in community organizations such as the Lions Club, the Franklin County Theater Arts Council, and Bill has been president of both organizations, as well as the West Side Parent Teacher Organization, in recent years.
Bill Provence credits Bill for getting him involved with the theater arts council.
A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Bill first came to Cache Valley as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was assigned to work in Franklin County, and fell in love with the people. Following his mission, he returned to attend Utah State University, where he earned a degree in family science in 2006. He and his sister, Barbara, are the first in their family to attend college. Bill grew up as the oldest of five children.
“He’s my best friend,” said Barbara.
She remembers the frustration Bill had when he was no longer able to walk, which was when he was about six years old, and the sometimes year-long stays in the hospital and how she and their siblings would miss. him. But Bill turned that frustration into something positive, which is what is so unique about his personality, she said. “He’s gotten me through life. I can call him up and talk to him about anything. He can still find something positive in it.”
His positive attitude was one of the reasons he was so very well liked in high school, where developed an extremely unique pick-up line: He would “bump” into the back of girls and they’d fall into his lap. School administrators didn’t like that version of lemonade and it was one of the few times he got into trouble, said Barbara.
The Class of ’21 has watched Bill’s example of working hard with a great attitude, despite his challenges and being in a wheelchair. They noted that even though Bill and his wife both spent a lot of time in the hospital last year, requiring them to be apart from one another,’ he maintained his positive attitude.
“We feel that Bill is very deserving of this award,” they said.
In a ceremony held at the Dahle Fine Arts Center in Dayton, a surprised Salerno expressed his appreciation to the class, noting that they got him to the "W" on the mountain above Dayton. "They said 'Bill, Let's be brave,' and made sure I came down safely. I'll never go up there again," he chuckled.
During the ceremony, Lilia Ebanez sang James Taylor's "You've Got a Friend," and Sydney Thain, WS Senior Class President, presented him with a gift.
In years past, the Preston Area Chamber of Commerce has presented its Business of the Year Awards when the Citizen of the Year award is presented. This year, chamber leadership said don't choose any one business. "We think they all deserve an award for making it through last year," said Michelle McNeely.