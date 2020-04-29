A different break in Preston City's water mainline has resulted in several homes in Glendale being without water for the next 24 hours or so, said Preston City officials.
The ground has shifted, and the line has developed a leak, but this time on the other side of the canal where the city repaired it a month ago, said Mayor Dan Keller. The escaping water washed away a portion of the gravel road below, but that was minimal and quickly remedied with a road grader, said Franklin County road and bridge supervisor, Troy Moser.
Facer Excavation will have a crew and equipment on the site in the morning, April 30, and the city expects water to be back in the line by the end of the day.
With all but about 13 homes on the Preston City water system located below the city's water tanks, few will notice anything different in their daily water usage. Those homes above the water tanks will be without water until the leak is fixed.
"We can't blame this on an earthquake, but you can see how the ground has sunk. ...It's a big pipe. We're thankful for the experienced, insightful crew we have that has fixed it before and will fix it again," said Mayor Keller.