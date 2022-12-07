Funds were raised for multiple families in Franklin County during the annual Secret Santa Shootout basketball tournament held over Thanksgiving weekend.
Over 100 spectators, who donated to see the game, watched the 12 teams playing in a double-elimination tournament on Saturday, November 26, at the Preston High School gym. Board member Riley Broadhead said they chose this venue for the “newer sound system and scoreboard, as well as for a better viewing experience for the people in the stands.”
In years past they have played at a church, Preston High School Old Gym, and last year it was held at the Preston Junior High School.
“We are grateful for those at the high school that helped make this happen. The new gym is used often and it took alot to make sure we had it. We hope that we can continue to play there,” said Broadhead.
The team that won this year was the “Ralphs” with players from Clifton, Pocatello and Salt Lake City. This year each member of the winning team received a $200 gift card from Stokes Marketplace in Preston. Second place team was the “Pisteleros,” each receiving $50 from Stokes, and third place went to the “Tough Dogs.” Each player received $25 to Stokes Marketplace.
Other businesses also chipped in for prizes, including the Preston IFA. According to Broadhead they have donated to every tournament thus far and are an amazing supporter.
The Secret Santa Shootout Tournament has helped multiple families, some who were experiencing health issues and others who were struggling financially.
Riley Broadhead, Merlin Gleed and Brock Stokes, who have known each other and played basketball together for several years, have formed a board and organized the tournament each year, with many others chipping in including Brendan Gleed, Ryan Gleed, Darin Anderson and others.
The Secret Santa Shootout is a three-on-three tournament for ages 16 and up. Every team is guaranteed to play twice in two 16-minute games. With two games going on at any time during the day there is lots to see and the games move quickly. The tournament also features a 3-point shooting contest.
All of the Board Members participate in the tournament playing on their respective teams. And this year in an effort to retain as much money as possible, they also stepped in and acted as referees, scorekeepers, and time keepers.
Rather than choose one family to help this year, the board will meet in a couple of weeks to consider the situation of many families who need heb
“I think this year was the best tournament that we have had, largely because of the facility that we played in at Preston High School,” acknowledged Broadhead, who is the tournament board commissioner. ”Several people told me that this is their favorite tournament they have ever attended.”
It is the Board’s goal to host multiple tournaments each year in multiple sports, such as flag football and pickleball. They hope to get these tournaments going as soon as this year. Since the basketball tournament is played during the Thanksgiving weekend, the same time that the Festival of Lights events are held, they hope the tournament will be the kickoff to the festivities with concessions and raffles for charity going forward.
“We are also going to add two new board members this year,” said Broadhead, “and we encourage volunteers to help us with these goals. If we can make this tournament a family tradition, it will be successful.”
