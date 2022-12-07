Santa shootout

Funds were raised for multiple families in Franklin County during the annual Secret Santa Shootout basketball tournament held over Thanksgiving weekend.

 Photo by RILEY BROADHEAD

Over 100 spectators, who donated to see the game, watched the 12 teams playing in a double-elimination tournament on Saturday, November 26, at the Preston High School gym. Board member Riley Broadhead said they chose this venue for the “newer sound system and scoreboard, as well as for a better viewing experience for the people in the stands.”


