BDAY Ballif

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Sara Swainston Ballif will turn 90 on July 22, 2022.

Sara is the daughter of LeRay and Eleanor Swainston. She married Richard Ballif, and they were blessed with 2 children, 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you