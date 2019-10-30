The 2019 Festival of Lights is kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 2, with the annual candlelight dinner fund-raiser.
Held in the Robinson Budding, two feasts are planned, one at 5 p.m., and another at 7:30 p.m, said organizer Julie Johnson. On the menu will is roast brisket, baked potatoes, salad, rolls, and dessert.
Cameron Johnson is cooking the brisket, which was donated by JBS out of Hyrum, Utah. The potatoes were donated by Beutler Farms, the salad by Arctic Circle, the rolls by the Franklin County Senior Citizen Center. Linda Hansen and Mis Amores are preparing the dessert and vegetables.
Entertainment will be performed by Anna Gray and the Preston Community Orchestra.
Items from a silent auction have been donated by businesses from Franklin and Cache Counties. There is one table available at the 5 p.m. appointment. Interested persons may contact Preston City to book those tickets.