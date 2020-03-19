As COVID-19 impacts local businesses, employees, families and lives, the Idaho Commerce Department is working to access emergency federal funds filtering through the Small Business Association to help small businesses, especially in the rural communities.
Business owners are invited to go to https://www.commerce.id/gov/covid-19/ and fill out the form noting the impact their business is experiencing. The form can then be printed, scanned or photographed and sent to Jerry Miller, Economic Development Specialist, jerry.miller@commerce.gov or Kathy Ray, Economic Development Professional for Southeast Idaho, fourcasi@hotmail.com.
If help is needed with the form or information is required, Ray can be contacted at 208-317-1827.
"Even if your business is not impacted currently, please fill out the form and submit as this will help your neighboring business who is suffering," she states.
Other actions that may help mitigate the impact on business are:
Stay Positive, especially with customers
a. Stay informed and be a calming influence.
b. Let customers know hours of operations if changed
c. Some stores are closing one hour earlier in the evening to deep clean and then tell senior citizens and those in the high-risk category to come shop the first hour in the morning.
d. Post on the doors the deep cleaning efforts
e. Provide sanitation wipes by card pads and entrances
f. Do a count-down of two weeks at a time.
Review how your business survived past events:
a. 9/11
b. 1980’s gas shortage
c. Last recession
Keep connections with customers through advertising, social media, post cards or weekly newsletters
If possible, provide delivery or pick up opportunities
a. Please check with insurance provided if using employee to travel in personal vehicle or business owned vehicle
b. Call a set a time for delivery and pick up
c. Ask for car or personal identification for pick up as well as time and location
Provide gift certificates
a. Gift certificates provide needed cash flow knowing the products will be available once the crisis is over
Take time to destress
a. Take a walk outside
b. Call a trusted friend or colleague
c. Watch a funny video
Follow 4-CASI Facebook page for weekly information at Four County Alliance of Southeastern Idaho
Review www.entreprenuer.com or www.udemy.com for other ideas
Below are links to review what the Small Business Administration offers:
· SBA Disaster Assistance in Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-
· Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease2019 (COVID-19) https://www.sba.gov/page/guidance-businesses-employers-
· 3 Things to Know: SBA COVID-19 Support for Small Business:
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USSBA/bulletins/280e196 .