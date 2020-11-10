Apply now for the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Scholarship study abroad program to Germany.
ASSE is one of four specially chosen exchange organizations that participate in the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) program, jointly sponsored by the United States Congress and the German Bundestag (Parliament).
ASSE has 50 scholarships available to American youth from the western and northwestern regions of the USA. ASSE is responsible for promoting the CBYX program, recruiting applicants, and selecting finalists. Students are encouraged to learn more and apply at www.UsaGermanyScholarship.org. The deadline to apply is December 1, 2020.