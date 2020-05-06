It has become clear that not only will school remain online for the remainder of the year, but graduation will not be quite the same even in the best case scenario. For Preston High School seniors, multiple options are being offered through an online survey to determine when graduation will be and what it will look like for the class of 2020.
Superintendent Spencer Barzee noted that West Side was still in the process of working out the options for graduation and plan to have a survey for seniors and their parents ready soon.
The Preston School District has already sent out their surveys knowing that their much larger enrollment meant changes were inevitable. “I think the main thing for us at this point is to make sure we are able to honor seniors in the best way possible for their achievement,” said Superintendent Marc Gee.
“Based on the feedback from the last survey and information from the governor’s step-by-step plan for opening up restrictions from the state we have four, more detailed, possibilities for graduation. Many indicated that they would be willing to postpone the graduation ceremony to hold it live, but not indefinitely. Based on the governor’s criteria it is clear that even in the best of circumstances, large groups will not be allowed to gather on our original graduation date,” he said.
Listed below are the possible options as set forth in the survey:
Live graduation in mid to late June
This would be predicated on the state moving through their stages of reopening on the proposed schedule. At this point gatherings of 50 or more could be held, but social distancing criteria would still be in place. This would allow for a live graduation but, depending on the venue, we may have to limit the number of participants. If we were to hold the graduation in the gym, limitations on guest numbers would be in place. At a venue like the rodeo grounds we may be able to hold the ceremony and have more guests but may be limited in some of the activities that could take place because of continued social distancing requirements. If limitations to guests were in place local radio stations have offered to live stream the event for those who could not attend.
Live graduation in early July
If Idaho were able to progress through stages on time, restrictions should be lifted and a live graduation could be held as normal. This event could still be live streamed.
Virtual graduation on, or around, May 21st
This option could take a variety of forms, but at its core, we would film each student individually in their cap and gown receiving their diploma, there would be an opportunity for pictures to be taken in the cap and gown. These would be clipped together along with speakers, musical numbers, etc and streamed from the school at a specific time but would also be available after as a recording. This could also include things like virtual cap toss, a parade down main street to recognize students and their achievement, or other methods of recognition where the school could continue to meet social distancing requirements.
Virtual graduation on, or around, May 21st with follow up live event.
This option would be the same as the previous option, except that the school would organize a live event for students that were able to attend when restrictions are lifted. This would include individual recognitions and opportunities to hold activities that were limited as a result of social distancing.
“It is important to note that if a live graduation is selected, a date for that graduation will be determined,” said Gee. “If, as the date approaches, it is apparent that Idaho has not progressed to the stage that would allow for that type of ceremony, the live event will be canceled and a virtual event will be organized for the same date.”