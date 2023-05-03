Citizen correspondent
The April meeting of the West Side School Board was spent talking about the new bills passed into law by the Idaho State Legislature.
First was House Bill 92, which requires all school districts to teach a personal finance course. This particular matter is underwhelming, as far as West Side is concerned, since the district already teaches two such classes. They will require slight modifications to the curriculum so as to be better in line with the state’s requirements.
Next was House Bill 163, this requires the school to make curriculum sources available for parental review. Such reviews can be done online via the schools website or eventually in Google Drive folders. Teachers are required to keep this information updated continuously throughout the year. It also requires that parents be made aware of surveys, major events, etc.
Next is Senate Bill 1100, which designates that bathrooms and locker rooms will only be used or otherwise entered by those of that same biologically assigned sex. A few exceptions do exist, including coaches in locker rooms, janitors, visiting teams, etc.
Finally House Bill 292, which provides tax relief to district patrons concerning current levies, including up to the listed amount. These funds must be used on school facilities, unless otherwise designated by the latest election passed.
The legislators increased funding for classified funding. The board will modify the classified salary schedule in the May board meeting.
However, the district is facing a loss of funding in the range of $279,000 next year. Even though the West Side School District teachers will receive an 11% raise in salary, the state drastically cut the number of teachers. This is due to the state switching back to the antiquated model of funding schools based on average daily attendance, as opposed to current annual enrollment. The school board is hopeful this new financial setup will not last for long.
The salary schedule for next year’s classified payroll will be presented for approval at a future board meeting before the start of next year.
On the bright side, all current teachers will not get their pay cut. To mitigate the funding cuts, the district will absorb positions by attrition where appropriate.
The state has reduced the number of teachers that school districts are allowed to hire or otherwise retain by three. To accommodate this two teaching positions will be combined into one.
Dr. Spencer Barzee has met with the teachers representing each school to explain these changes, including that this year’s pay raise will be separate from the state’s official career ladder.
In other news, the school board has officially reopened the job listing for superintendent and several teacher positions.
