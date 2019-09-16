Following a threat to inflict casualties in a school or at a public event in Cache County, a few days ago, the Preston School District took precautionary measures Monday to make sure students in Preston were safe.
"We had the kids at the elementary and the junior high to come in for recess and we had extra county and city officers present at Preston High School during lunch as a precautionary measure," said Preston School District superintendent, Marc Gee.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department noted that it received the call from the Cache County Local Sheriff's Department Monday morning, Sept. 16, asking to be on the lookout for a 25-year-old male that made the threats, said Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar.
Law enforcement officers had the description of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.
The threat was lifted around 2 p.m. as police in Cache County made communication with the suspect. "The individual who made the threats ... is under the care of Utah mental health authorities," said Fryar.