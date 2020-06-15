Both Preston School District and West Side School District lost their business manager over the weekend. He was also the business manager for the Grace School District.
Brian Mendenhall, who filled the position for both districts for 25 years, died at home June from congestive heart failure. He had announced last week to the Preston School Board his intentions to retire.
“Brian was an amazing part of our district,” said Preston School District’s superintendent, Marc Gee. “He was honorable in all that he did and kept our district on a firm financial foundation for decades. Prior to coming to Preston School District, in every other role I spent any time working on finance, if I ever ran across a problem that I didn’t know the answer to I was referred to Mr. Mendenhall, sometimes even before they referred me to the state department of education.
”I have received many messages of condolence from educational professionals throughout the state. Brian’s influence reached throughout the state of Idaho and had a tremendous positive impact on students throughout the state.
”He was a good friend to so many people and was always looking for ways to serve and help. I appreciated my short time working with him and share my condolences with his family in this difficult time,” said Gee.
West Side School District superintendent shared similar sentiments.
”Brian ... had such a wide base of knowledge that he was willing to share including construction and maintenance of facilities, needs of teachers, handling hard or delicate personnel situations, and even raising children. We rarely say in an institution that someone is irreplaceable, but if we were ever to say this, now would be the time.
”Since Brian’s passing, I have heard many people make comments such as ‘Brian was so kind to me,’ or ‘Brian was always so very kind.’ It was my frequent observation that he treated everyone in the same fashion.
”He was a significant positive contributor on many levels for Franklin and Caribou County School Districts and statewide with public school finances. Brian’s expertise in many school districts will be missed, but even more importantly, Brian’s charismatic character and friendship will be sorely missed. We are greatly appreciative of his influence and the number of exceptional memories that we have of him,” said West School District superintendent Spencer Barzee.
Mendenhall has been battling health problems recently, say relatives. His obituary can be found on page 7 of this paper.