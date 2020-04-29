Superintendents of the Preston and West Side school districts are meeting April 29 or 30 with officials from Franklin County Medical Center and Southeastern Idaho Public Health to determine where students will end the 2019-2020 school year: at home or in their schools.
"The meeting is to get an idea on whether they (public health officials) feel it is wise and what precautions must be in place to return to school," said Preston School District superintendent Marc Gee.
"Ideally we need to let the communities know on Thursday or Friday (April 30 or May 1)," he said.
Both he and West Side School District superintendent Spencer Barzee hope kids can get back to school to be able to participate in school activities such as graduation, school musicals, concerts and plays. They both have said that they are pleased with the progress students have made academically while learning at home.