The Preston School District will provide free sack lunches to ALL children ages 1-18, Mon. - Thurs., beginning March 30, until classes are again held in the school buildings, state district officials. Adult lunches will not be available.
From Preston High School, will be handed out at the North cafeteria door by the new gym from 11 a.m. to noon. Students will grab their lunches and exit up the ramp and down the stairs and go home. No one will be allowed in the building and bathroom facilities will not be available. To maintain social distancing, students will be required to maintain six feet between one another. Marks on the ground will be made to help guide students.
To accommodate rural families, lunches will be bussed to the following sites:
Franklin Stake center parking lot -106 E. Main, Franklin
Cub River LDS church parking lot -5307 E. Cub River Rd
Whitney LDS church parking lot -1444 S. 1600 E.
Fairview LDS church parking lot -165 W. 4800 S.
Winder LDS church parking lot - 4400 N. 1600 W.
Riverdale LDS church parking lot -3562 N. 1600 E.
Mink Creek LDS church parking lot -7316 N. Capitol Hill Rd.
Sunrise Mobile Home—Sunrise Drive off State Street.
Buses will leave Oakwood elementary at 11 a.m. and should be at each site between 11:30 and noon.
"Unfortunately, there are no special lunch options available such as gluten free," state school officials. Lunch program director Candy Longhurst can be reached for questions at candy.longhurst@psd201.org.