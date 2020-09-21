Preston and West Side School Districts are joining other school districts in Eastern Idaho that have chosen to provide free meals to all registered students likely through the rest of 2020. The free meal program comes as an extension of a change to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program that was announced Aug. 31. The grant will cover the cost of meals through the end of the year, or until federal money runs out in districts that take part in the summer meal program.
In Preston, that is 2,369 students and in Dayton, that is 800 students.
Students will still need to scan their ID when picking up meals to help the districts track the demand.