Gov. Brad Little declined to order a statewide closure of schools on Sunday, instead telling school leaders that the decision on whether to close to slow the spread of coronavirus should be made locally.
The trustees of the Preston School District met today, March 15, and determined to continue to hold school.
"We continue to ask that if you are sick that you stay home," states a notice sent to patrons Sunday evening. Additionally, the district is asking students and staff who have travelled form a community where there are documented cases of coronavirus to stay home.
The district assured patrons that if parents decide to keep their children home, homework and adequate time to complete that work will be afforded.