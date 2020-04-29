Preston and West Side School District teachers and officials had hoped national and state restrictions would be eased enough to open school in May, but despite small changes that are beginning to be implemented to reopen things in Idaho, those measures will not reduce restrictions enough for schools in Franklin County to open before the end of the academic year.
A meeting on April 29 with local hospital and regional health department representatives determined that it is in the best interests of the students and community to continue schooling online rather than returning to the classroom.
“Due to current restrictions from our local health officials, West Side School District will not be back in session for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year but will finish with our current online platform,” said West Side School District. “Please expect to receive further guidance in the near future regarding school sanctioned activities and events. As always, we will communicate those items to you as we receive them.
"Preston School District will not be opening for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year," said superintendent Marc Gee. "Details will follow tomorrow from the district to parents, teachers, and students."