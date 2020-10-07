Preston’s girls ran well in Blackfoot last week. They will be attending the Bob Conley Invitational in Pocatello on Thursday, Oct. 8. They will compete against the top teams from the 4th, 5th, and 6th districts giving them a good look at where they stand.
At the Snake River Invitational in Blackfoot on Oct. 2, the girls finished first overall out of 11 teams with 47 points. Highland was second with 83, and Skyline third with 92.
The girls were led by the Scott sisters. Junior McKinley was 5th overall and freshman Angelie was 6th overall both with times of 20:11. Three freshman were next for Preston Maren Leffler was 9th overall (20:54), Elly Jeppsen was 11th (20:57) and Oakley Reid was 16th (21:07), sophomore Alyssa Crowther was 27th (21:29), and senior Rachel Lee was 34th (21:37).
“The girls’ times continue to improve and they are getting better and better each week,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We are so young this year and we have been battling a couple of injuries but the girls keep battling and are really doing some good things. There is some really good competition this season within our district and at the 4A level. We need to just worry about ourselves and improving each day and each week and by the end hopefully we will have a shot. Our pack time was 56 seconds which continues to improve. The girls were great today. In the JV race Taylor Romney was 8th (22:38) and Olivia Michelson was 10th (22:44).”