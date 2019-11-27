Friday, Nov. 8, the Franklin cemetery was gifted a new flag and pole placement, thanks to an Eagle project spearheaded by Josh Denton. The old pole had been taken over by a tree and the pulley had seized, making the change necessary.
The process proved complicated as the base was set in a 4’ by 4’ piece of concrete. With equipment provided by Doug Rallison, John Packer, Kevin Hobbs, and fresh cement donated by Kyle Chatterton at Incredible Concrete, the newly-painted 37’ pole was relocated and set.
Denton was joined by scouts and friends who raised the 6’ by 10’ flag donated by Packer at the small dedication ceremony just in time for Veteran’s Day on Mon., Nov. 11. Others assisting with the project were his father Tim Denton, grandfather Calvin Swensen, uncle Ryan Denton, Sarah Gibson, and additional donors Wayne and Melaine Marler, Todd Hawkes, and Ray Chase.
“Josh is proud and excited to be an Eagle Scout!” said Denton’s mother, Gina.
Cameron Hobbs, son of Troy and Jen Hobbs added finishing touches to the cemetery flag on Nov. 12, by creating a flower planter around the bottom. With the help of Zach Fuller and his parents, Hobbs added pavers, dirt, and bulbs ready to bloom next spring.
“We are glad he could complete his Eagle project before Scouting is over!” said Jen.