Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is asking residents to consider how they’ve changed their actions, and are urging greater action within the community to slow the spread of COVID‐19.
“If you do not follow Governor Little’s stay‐at‐home order, you put the community at risk in addition to yourself,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. “The purpose of a stay‐at‐home order is to limit how many people are exposed to the virus.”
The main thing people shouldn’t be doing is gathering with other people when there isn’t an essential need to do so, states Mann. People should ask themselves if the trip the intent to take are "really essential?"
People should only leave the house to buy groceries one time per week if possible, to seek medical care, to exercise (while maintaining six feet from others), if they are a caretaker for a loved one, or if they must go to an essential job, states the press release issued by SIPH.
"COVID‐19 is spreading, and you may not know you’re infected until you’ve already infected others. Some individuals in our community are more vulnerable to COVID‐19, and we need to do our part to keep them safe and stop the spread," states the release.
“By restricting the number of people exposed to the virus at any one time, we can spread the number of cases over a longer length of time — hopefully enough time to manage health care staffing and resources better,” said Mann. There are many things to think about with a stay at home order, but here are a few things to consider:
• Go outside but remember to stay at least six feet away from others and avoid crowds.
• Cancel or postpone in‐person visits. Keep in touch with family and friends through phone and video calls, emails and letters, and virtual gatherings. Phone apps and social media platforms often have group conversations and video chatting.
• Everyone in a household should be encouraged to stay home unless they need groceries, prescriptions, or if they are still required to work. Anyone who goes out should wash their hands immediately when they get home. A home, clean and disinfect all frequently touched surfaces, such as remote controls, phones, countertops, and doorknobs.
• Talk to doctors about whether appointments should be canceled. If a condition requires treatment, doctors may ask patients to come in, or they may be able to conduct appointments over the phone or online.
• If one has to go out, they should carry hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes, stay at least six feet away from others, cough and sneeze into their elbow or a tissue, and wash their hands when they get home. It’s a good idea to also clean off any items brought home with them before they are used.
• Many grocery store chains will deliver goods and prescriptions. Some stores, such as Stokes Market, are have reserved times for people who are older, pregnant, or have health conditions to shop. Friends and family can help at risk individuals get what they need.
To view the Governor’s stay‐home order, visit bit.ly/idstayhomeorder. For more information about COVID‐19 visit siphidaho.org, call our hotline at 208.234.5875 or watch us on Facebook Live every Monday‐Friday at 11 am.