Clint and Allyson Wadsworth and Jan and Necia Seamons are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Sydney Wadsworth and Samuel Seamons, on Nov. 20.
Both are graduates of Preston High School and work at Trails West. Sam also works at Cannon Angus.
In high school, Syd was very involved with sports as the team manger for the boys basketball team and the cross country team. She continues to help Coach Jones with basketball tryouts. Sam was involved in the Future Farmers of America program.
The couple enjoys being outdoors. They will make their home in Preston and are registered at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.