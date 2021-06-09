Support Local Journalism

At the recent district junior high rodeo, Cooper Seamons qualified to compete in the Junior High National Final rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa, June 20-27. At the state rodeo, held May 28-29, he placed third in chute dogging, to be able to advance to the national event. He qualified for the state rodeo by placing 10th in break-away roping.

Seamon, the son of Tyler and Erin Seamons, has “always ridden horses,” said his mother. He participates in horse 4-H and likes to compete in the working ranch horse events. He also shows horses and has trained a couple colts and several ponies.

Friend Nathan Ward and PRCA steer wrestler Riley Hamilton, have been coaching Cooper on his chute-dogging skills, said his mother.

The Preston Junior High student says he is “excited. Really excited!” His favorite event is break-away roping, but chute dogging is a close second.

“I like the rush of everything, how it all comes together for a nice run,” he said. He also enjoys “the technique of throwing a steer.”

He wants to be a veterinarian someday and hopes to lasso a rodeoing scholarship to help him pursue that degree.

