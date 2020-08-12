Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a modified scramble last week. Brandon Harris and Loyd Field finished first with a 31. In the optional games gross division, Brandon Harrris/Loyd Field were first with a 31 and Dave Seamons/Darin Hess, and Joe Greene/Jackson Porter finished second with 33’s. In the net division, Joe Green/Jackson Porter and Brandon Harris/Loyd Field tied for first with 33’s. Skins were won by Joe Greene/Jackson Porter and Brandon Harris/Loyd Field.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross Low Net tournament last week. In the First Flight gross division, Chad Christensen finished first with a 33. Jackson Porter was second with a 35. Darron Kelley was third with a 39. In the net division, Logan Lyons was first with a 32. Lance Hemsley finished second with a 33, and Nick Anderson and Owen Pearson tied for third with 34’s. In the Second Flight gross division, Scott Blaisdell was first with a 40. Mike Beckstead was second with a 43. Corey Welker, Don Grunig, and David Anderson finished tied for third with matching 44’s. In the net division, Cody Griffeth was first with a 32. Richard Westerberg finished second with a 33 and Brandon Bassett finished third with a 35. Skins were won by Jackson Porter, Lance Hemsley, Logan Lyons, Mike Anderson, and Dave Atkinson.
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Preston City Amateur Aug. 7-8. In the Championship Flight, Ryan Seamons (66-68=134) and Nate Nyman (68-66=143) tied at the end of regulation. Seamons was able to win the playoff after four holes with a birdie on the final hole. Ryan Seamons was the defending champion. Kohner Knowles finished third just one stroke back with a 135 total. Mason Hawkins finished fourth with a 138 total and Dustin Richardson finished fifth with a 139 total. Lap money was tied with Kourtney Knowles and Justin Hemmert with final round 71’s. In the First Flight and all other flights the scores were net. Lindsey Lloyd won the first flight by a single stroke with a (70-68=138) total. Brandon Harris finished solo second with a 139. Trace Hansen, Logan Lyons, David Seamons, and Kyle Allen tied for third with 141 totals. Nick Creech won lap with a second round 68. Preston Henrie won the Second Flight with a (72-64=136) total. Galen Alvey finished solo second with a 142. Loyd Field was third with a 144, Will Kress, Jerry Losee, and Zach Allen were tied for fourth with 148 totals. Kyle Jordan won lap with a final round 72. In the Third Flight, Owen Pearson won first with a (69-71-140) total. Second place was Nick Anderson with a 148. Curt Kidd finished third with a 149. Thomas Madsen was fourth with a 150. Wayne Henderson won lap with a second round 73. In the Fourth Flight, Lavell Losee finished first with a (65-76=141) total. Kevin Hall was second with a 143. Wayne Thomas was third with a 146 total. Mike Frandsen finished fourth with a 147 total. Corey Welker was 5th with a 151 total. Lap was won by Steve Anderson with a final round 73.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting a 9 hole junior golf tournament on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. It is open to the first 32 juniors to register and the cost is $5. Call the pro shop to register at 208-852-2408. We are looking for volunteers to help with this event so if you are available and willing please contact the pro shop as well.