Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Preston City Amateur on August 5th and 6th. In the Championship Flight, Ryan Seamons played two excellent rounds of golf shooting 8-under par 63 in the first round in which he had 3 bogeys and then coming back and shooting a 6-under par 65 on a rain soaked Saturday to take the championship.

Dustin Richardson finished second with some fine play shooting a 5-under 66 and a 3-under 68 but was never able get within striking distance because of Seamons solid golf. Nate Nyman was third with his rounds of 71 and 72 for a 143 total. Owen Pearson and Justin Hemmert finished just behind with 145 gross totals.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you