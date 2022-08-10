Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Preston City Amateur on August 5th and 6th. In the Championship Flight, Ryan Seamons played two excellent rounds of golf shooting 8-under par 63 in the first round in which he had 3 bogeys and then coming back and shooting a 6-under par 65 on a rain soaked Saturday to take the championship.
Dustin Richardson finished second with some fine play shooting a 5-under 66 and a 3-under 68 but was never able get within striking distance because of Seamons solid golf. Nate Nyman was third with his rounds of 71 and 72 for a 143 total. Owen Pearson and Justin Hemmert finished just behind with 145 gross totals.
In the First Flight which was all net, Jed Oyler finished first with net scores of 72 and 67 with a 139 total. Nick Creech was second with a 143. Dave Seamons, Lance Alder, Nick Zollinger, and Kyle Allen all tied for third with matching 145 net totals.
In the Second Flight, Preston Henrie finished first with net rounds of 66 and 69 for a 135 total. Tyler Crosbie finished in second with a 139 two-day total. David Hanrion was third with a 142 total, and Loyd Field finished fourth with a 147 total. Syd Sadler and Lahn Simmons finished tied for LAP with second round 72’s.
In the Third Flight, Stan Cahoon finished first with net scores of 74 and 75 for a 149 total. He finished just one shot ahead of Mo Loveday, Paul Madsen, Jason Christensen, and Kevin Hall with 150 totals. Nick Anderson and Kyle Jordan tied for 6th with 152 totals.
In the Fourth Flight, Kim Johnson finished first with net scores of 64 and 74 for a 138 total. Brady Garner finished second with a 146 total. Mark Ipsen was third with a 147 total. Parker Cromwell, Lavell Losee, and Shannon Larsen finished tied for 4th with 148 totals. Randy Larson won LAP with a 72 in his final round.
Skins on day 1 were won by Ryan Seamons, Tyler Crosbie with a double-eagle on 8, Loyd Field, Mo Loveday, Channing Hemsley, Nick Anderson, Parry Ipsen, Ashton Bassett, Ryan Doyle, and Casey Olsen. Skins on day 2 were won by Kyle Allen, Jackson Porter, Owen Pearson, Ryan Seamons, Mike Anderson, Ashton Bassett, Parry Ipsen, Lavell Losee, Shannon Larsen, Larry Morrison, Rod Moss, Kent Larsen, and Casey Olsen.
The Tuesday Men’s League played a net best ball format last week with the winner being Kim Johnson and Kay Swainston at -8 (28). In the optional games category, the best ball net winner was Don Newbold and Stan Cahoon. at -7 (29). The optional best ball gross winning team went to Bill Nash and Joe Greene, carding a -3 (33). Skins were won by Bill Nash/Joe Greene and Mike Cunningham/Kegn Degn. Next week’s format will be a scramble format played on the front nine.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Stableford event this past week. In the Flight 1, Syd Sadler finished first with 7 points. Eli Jensen, Jeff Birch, and Loyd Field finished tied for second with 6 points. Chad Christensen, Stan Cahoon, and Vic Pearson tied for fifth with 5 points. In Flight 2, Steve Anderson was first with 21 points. Mark Ipsen finished second with 13 points. Scott Blaisdell was third with 6 points. Brad Bybee and Shane Spackman tied for 4th with 5 points. Corey Welker, Curt Kidd, Mike Beckstead, and Wayne Henderson tied for 6th with 4 points. Skins were won by Dave White, Owen Pearson, Curt Kidd, Rod Moss, Shane Spackman, and Steve Anderson.