Seare accepts position at Rocky Mountain High

For 25 years, Paule Seare conducted, coached and showcased loveliness from the young voices at Preston High School.
This year, he'll be doing the same with students at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian. It'll be a change - RMHS has a student body of 2,400, about triple the size of PHS. But he'll use the same techniques that brought recognition to the youth of Preston.
During Seare's tenure at PHS, he taught intermediate chorus, ladies' ensemble, a cappella choir, and jazz choir - a choir he started at the school, and Spanish.
He has sent dozens of youth to the elite choir competitions for the Preston area: the All-Northwest and All -State choir competitions. Twice his work has been acknowledged at the state music educator's conference as outstanding.
Those honors, as well as when his students were featured as a premier choir and were invited to perform with the Vicotria British Columbia Symphony Choir and when they were featured at the Gene Paris Jazz Festival in Boise two years ago, are highlights of his career.
Coaching youth to find their voices, whether in groups or individually, is what brings Seare joy.
Some of his favorite memories at PHS were going to Salt Lake at Christmas time where his choir's would perform in various locations, taking the jazz choir to Boise to perform and the conversations he had with students over the years.
Although this move to teach at Rocky Mountain High is good for his career, Seare said he and his wife, Julia, are not selling their home in Preston because they intend on returning when he retires.
"I will miss Preston like you can't believe. There are so many good, wholesome, wonderful things about Preston: people are so nice and friendly, you can go to the store and see all kinds of people. I've grown attached to the close-knit community that it is," he said. "I am very grateful for the people and the students that I've had and they will always be in my heart."
PHS orchestra teacher, Jill Durrant, is both a former student of Seare's, as well as a colleague. She attests to his ability to teach.
"He's been an awesome teacher. I know he cares deeply for his students and he's very knowledgeable about his subject. ...He spent many, many hours helping them, way beyond what he was required," she said.