The Lady Pirates went two and out in the 2A District 5 tournament after winning the play-in game to get there.
Aberdeen ended the Pirates’ season when they came from behind to win 46-42 in a heartbreaking Pirate loss. West Side led 15-10 after the first quarter, but Aberdeen rallied and pulled ahead by two at the half. The Pirates retook the lead in the third, and in the fourth were up by eight with four minutes to go when Aberdeen came back to win it by four.
“It was an extremely close game with both teams creating runs before the other team returned the favor,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “We were affected by the amount of fouls that were called against us compared to our opponent.
“Kajsia was hit early with three fouls and she had to come out for a bit but my bench stepped up and covered defensively for her. Sienna scored well for us along with Madi and Jocie creating turnovers which sparked a run in the third quarter. Natalie continues to rebound and intimidate shooters with her ability to block shots. Kenlee worked hard trying to make things happen but unfortunately her outside shoot wasn’t on. Timber defensively was strong and she scored some early baskets to help.”
Sienna Fuller led the team with 17. Kajsia Fuller, Timberly Dean and Madalyn Barzee added six each, Natalie Lemmon five and Kenlee Nance two.
West Side fell behind early in their game against Soda Springs, trailing 9-30 at the end of the first quarter and 15-48 at the half.
The Pirates stepped up in the third and scored 13 points while limiting the Cardinals to six, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in the fourth and lost 32-67.
“Our turnovers just destroyed us in the first quarter,” Sorensen said. “I was disappointed with how we did not handle their defensive pressure. And to complement our turnovers, Soda shot the lights out. We settled in during the third quarter and started to talk on defense and we became a bit more aggressive which led to us winning the third quarter. It was a learning experience, and these girls will grow from that game. Kajsia continues to dominate our offense. Natalie really has stepped up handling the ball and rebounding.”
Kajsia Fuller led the team with 15, Nance added eight, Barzee four, Karlee Robinson and Chloe Keller two each and Sienna Fuller.
Also last week, the Lady Pirates bested Malad for a third time this season in the district play-in game. A 21-2 first quarter gave West Side all the momentum the needed for a 4-28 victory over the Dragons.
Ahead 45-16 to start the fourth the Pirates coasted to victory giving their bench some valuable varsity experience.
Kajsia Fuller scored 17 for the Pirates followed by Barzee and Jocie Phillips with eight each. Lemmon added four, Nance, Sienna Fuller and Laney Beckstead the apiece, Dean two and Robinson one.
“I am very proud of how far these girls came this year,” Sorensen said. “Several of them made huge progress in their individual skills. So many great girls who worked so hard only to come up a bit short. All the girls on this district team are amazing and talented! It was a huge honor to be able to work with them. Coach Checketts and Coach Fuller were so helpful in helping this team get better. I really appreciated all the support from the parents and students at West Side high school.”