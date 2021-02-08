The West Side girls went two and out in the 2A 5 District Tournament last week, ending their season and hopes for a state berth. The team loses three seniors but looks to come back strong next season. “The final loss of the season is always difficult but this was rough because we did not finish as well as we should have,” said Coach Bob Sorensen. “We played with confidence and energy against Soda but we just were flat against Aberdeen and they took advantage of it.” The Lady Pirates were eliminated by Aberdeen, 36-55, on the road Feb. 6, after the fourth-seeded Bears pulled off an upset in Game 2, beating the Tigers. West Side fell behind early, trailing 10-22 after the first quarter and 20-37 at the half. A poor third quarter where they were outscored 12-3 made a deep hole the Pirates were unable to climb out of. A valiant effort in the fourth fueled a 13-point quarter for West Side while limiting the Tigers to just six points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. Kajsia Fuller led the scoring with 20 points, Natalie Lemmon added six, Sienna Fuller four, Jocie Phillips three, Alaina Telford two and Bailey Aston one. On Feb. 4, West Side traveled to Soda Springs where they gave the Cardinals a run for their money. Tied 15-15 at the end of one, the Pirates trailed by just two at the half 23-25. After the break West Side kept the game within reach, but still trailed 38-43, to start the fourth. The Pirates rallied and nearly pulled off a win, but fell short by two, losing 47-49. Natalie Lemmon led the team with 16 points and Kajsia Fuller chipped in 14. Jocie Phillips added seven, Letti Phillips six, Sienna Fuller three and Madalyn Barzee one. “I really appreciated the effort and attitude during practice this season,” said Sorensen. “The girls worked hard and got their minds right to compete and it was a lot of fun. I really feel bad that our record did not reflect how good these girls were. Kajsia is a premier post player. Her ability to score in difficult situations was amazing. She also improved her defense to protect the paint better. Jocie has come so far as a point guard. She is tough. Her shots improved but her strength was putting the team on her shoulders and making our offense work.”Natalie is our beast. She can do everything when she wants: rebounding, scoring, handling the ball. She is the ultimate all-around player. Sienna is a great athlete. There were games of greatness on her part. Timber and Madi shared a starting position because they both brought so much to our team. Madi with her quickness, jumping ability, and Timber with her hard-nosed defense and ability to find openings on offense.”Bailey and Alaina were the seniors who set the example in practice of how to work hard and have a great attitude no matter what. They were amazing. Laney and Letti played JV to help develop that team and also to strengthen their game. They are amazing and really were a huge asset to the program and the varsity team.” Coach Sorensen also noted his appreciation for the contributions of his staff and West Side parents and administration. “I want to thank Coach Bridgett Checketts for her time and effort with the JV. She has a way with the girls to make them play their best. She was there during my games helping me make good decisions. Coach Melissa Thomsen was just a great addition to our staff. She was positive and eager to learn and always helpful. Coach Don Fuller was a joy, full of stories and knowledge and really was a driving force.”On a personal note, I would love to thank the great people of West Side school district for allowing me to work with these girls. The parents such as Curt and Tawna Fuller who did my books and stats and helped in any way I asked, and the administration for their support. Working with these girls in this valley has been a real joy. Getting to know some new people and make new friends at my age was even better. I admire the loyalty and devotion to athletics and academics that West Side embodies.”
Season ends for Lady Pirates
Teresa Chipman
Citizen sports writer/Production
