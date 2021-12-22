A Secret Santa has been busy in Franklin County this year. Partnering with East Idaho News, he is giving away $1 million this Christmas to people in Southeast Idaho — and three recipients have Franklin County roots.
Alaina Bradfield, of Franklin, has lived with diabetes since she was seven years old. She and her husband, Tate, have three children.
While Tate has been trying to start up a new business, the couple has been trying to save money for an insulin pump to improve Alaina’s quality and length of life. But their third child, who was due this month, came four months early, tightening their budget. He is progressing well, but is still in the NICU in Utah.
The Secret Santa gave Alaina an insulin pump as well as gift cards to pay for the gas the young family needs while traveling to Utah to be with their baby boy.
The anonymous gift has made a better ending to a difficult year. Alaina’s father died of COVID-19 in January and then her own family contracted the virus.
In Clifton, the Kimple Family has struggled for years with cancer. Both Ed, the father, and Jack, the son, are fighting different forms of the disease. Secret Santa engaged the help of Jack’s favorite movie characters from the Star Wars franchise, who presented him with Star Wars toys, his brothers with $100 each, their father with $1,000 and to their mother, Andrea, with a brand-new car.
“Thank you, thank you so much,” said Andrea in tearful relief. The new car will be a reliable way to get the family where they need to be.
Preston High graduate, Jill Tanner Gast, is now living with her husband and young children in Idaho Falls. Her husband, Jason, had spent two weeks in the hospital and had just been put back on a list to wait for a second heart transplant when Secret Santa’s helpers found them at home. Jason received a heart transplant in 2013, which is now failing.
With Jason unable to work and Jill working late into the night transcribing to try to make ends meet, the anonymous gift of six months rent, food and gas money brought the pair of them to tears.
“Can I hug you?” she asked the Secret Santa’s helper, who happily complied.