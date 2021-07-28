Professional rodeo announcer and television commentator Andy Seiler returns to Preston this year to announce events for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. His is the story of a man living his dream. A big part of Seiler’s appeal is his own experience in the arena where was a three-time champion team roper in the National High School Finals Rodeo. He went on to qualify three times for the College National Finals Rodeo while attending Troy College in Alabama.
To help pay for his college expenses, Seiler began announcing at amateur rodeos.
After winning the Walt Garrison Award of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) and being introduced to Bob Barnes, his life as an announcer changed forever and he moved into the PRCA. Legendary announcer Boyd Polhamus invited Seiler to be his co-announcer at the National College Rodeo Finals in 2008. Later that year he was hired by the Barnes Rodeo Company and has since worked for RodeoHouston, Cervi Championship Rodeo and Harry Vold. In 2015, Seiler also traveled with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to announce in Madison Square Garden for the Built Ford Tough Series Event.
Seiler’s personal experience allows him to capture the essence of rodeo. The thrill of victory and the heartbreak of defeat. His ability to convey those emotions to the audience make him in high demand all over the county.
Despite his success, Seiler says that family and faith will still be his priorities.