One of the privileges of being in the Idaho State Senate is the honor of confirming Gubernatorial Appointments. Every year, I have the opportunity to carry some appointments to the Senate Floor. This week I had the opportunity to carry the confirmation of Ray Hinchcliff to be appointed to the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Ray and his family are residents of Teton County and are very involved in the community there. As I discovered, he is by far qualified to serve on this commission. His work experience, education and skills will be of great benefit to the State of Idaho. He received a unanimous vote from the Senate.
It has also been busy in the Senate committees and on the floor as we have been voting on legislation. One particular piece of Legislation I carried to the Senate this week, was House Joint Memorial 5 (HJM5) that dealt with an unusual tax bill being considered in the State of Washington. The Washington Legislature was fast tracking a bill that would impose a six-cent per gallon tax on diesel, gas, and jet fuel designated for Idaho. Evidently, they wanted Idaho and other states to help pay their bills. We should not have to pay taxes to the State of Washington or any other state. This proposal was a first of its kind export tax that was to be added to the cost of petroleum-based fuel that is refined in or travels through Washington. Much of the fuel that comes to Idaho comes from Washington’s Puget Sound area. This proposal would cost Idahoans more at the pump, and add costs for our agriculture, construction, mining, and other industries. There is also the question of the Constitutionality of the proposal in the U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 8, “Dormant Commerce Clause”. The purpose of HJM5 is to send a message to the Governor of Washington opposing this unconstitutional tax on Idaho citizens and businesses. HJM5 passed unanimously and was sent to the State of Washington. The Washington Legislature has since dropped their legislation.
I also carried a piece of legislation this week that greatly affects psychologists in Idaho, and especially the psychology program at Idaho State University (ISU) which currently offers Idaho’s only doctoral program in this field. Senate Bill 1286 (S1286) makes some necessary statutory changes so that the State of Idaho can continue to do what is necessary to keep and use psychological service extenders — a service extender is similar to a Physician Assistant (P.A.). The bill does not impose new regulations, but it does make some corrections in Idaho Code so these service extenders can continue to practice, receive payment, and help Idaho patients. Without these corrections, the program at ISU would have been in jeopardy.
Another psychology bill I carried this week was Senate Bill 1305 (S1305). This bill creates an interstate compact designed to improve access to mental health services from licensed psychologists via telehealth. It also allows Idaho to join 26 other states in this compact and comes with several benefits to rural patients, snowbirds, military personnel and their families, so they can continue to use the same phycologist when moving when moving out of State. The bill received an endorsement from the Department of Defense. Both S1286 and S1305 passed the Senate and went on to the House for hearings.
We are nearing the end of the Legislative Session, so let me know if I can answer questions or concerns you may have with pending legislation or State Government. Thank you!