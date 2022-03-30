This week has been busy as we are trying to wrap up the end of the Session. I was able to finish up a bill I had co-sponsored with Representative Blanksma (LD 23) and Speaker Bedke (LD27) that deals with stockwater. House Bill 608 (H608) provides an added protection against forfeiture of stockwater rights by adding civil court action to the administrative action that the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) uses to issue forfeiture. With this legislation, the stockwater rights holder can ask for an administrative hearing that is subject to judicial review if the stockwater rights holder wants to appeal the administrative decision. This bill clarifies and reinforces the involvement of the courts in a decision to forfeit a stockwater right adding additional due process and protection. The bill passed the Senate with a unanimous vote and was sent to the Governor.
I also was able to sponsor a bill with Representative Caroline Troy (LD 5) that reorganizes the way the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commissioners are picked. House Bill 642 (H642) increases the Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission Board from 5 members to 7, so each of Idaho’s 6 divisions are represented. This leaves an odd number of commissioners so that there is always a tie breaker. Currently the Governor can pick commissioners from anywhere throughout the State without input from the soil districts. This legislation gives the divisions the responsibility to pick three names to send to the Governor which gives the divisions a say in who is on the commission. The bill also gives the Governor the ability to pick one at-large commissioner. All the appointments must be confirmed by the Senate. This is a model that many other agriculture organizations have adopted. It is a good piece of legislation and will give more representation to the county soil districts in each division as to who will sit on the state Idaho Soil and Water Conservation Commission. H642 passed both the House and the Senate and was also sent to the Governor.
The Senate also passed this week, a circuit breaker property tax reduction. House Bill 481 (H481) increases the circuit breaker for homes up to 150% of the median assessed value. Also, any homes valued under $300,000 will qualify for a circuit breaker regardless of whether the percentage of assessed value is over the median value. This bill provides property tax relief to our senior citizens, widows, and others on low and/or fixed incomes.
The Senate also passed some important transportation appropriation bills this week. Idaho continues to grow in population and our infrastructure is stressed and wearing out. In Senate Bill 1359 (S1359), we increased transportation funding by $200 million for road and bridge repairs and House Bill 772 (H772) appropriates another $200 million for road maintenance to be split 60/40 between the State and local jurisdictions. House Bill 787 (H787) appropriates another $100 million for new construction. These transportation appropriations will ensure our commerce continues to flow smoothly in and throughout Idaho. It will also help keep our citizens safe as they travel on our busier highways.
The bills on our Senate calendar are starting to thin out which means we are about finished for the Session. Hopefully, we can adjourn this week or early next week. It has been a good session and we accomplished many good things regarding tax cuts, transportation funding, and education funding to help our growing State. It continues to be an honor for me to serve you in the Idaho State Senate. It is a responsibility that I take very seriously, and I thank you for this privilege.