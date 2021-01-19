District 32 Senator, Mark Harris, and other Idaho Senate Republicans advanced a piece of legislation aimed to rebalance the power of state government to reflect the will of the people today, Jan. 19. In a special meeting of the Senate State Affairs Committee, members voted to move Senate Concurrent Resolution 101 (SCR101) to a floor vote with a "do pass" recommendation.
SCR101 would immediately terminate the COVID-19 emergency orders issued by the governor while maintaining the declarations needed to keep federal funding available to Idaho's military, first responders, health care providers, and community.
Brigadier General Brad Richy, Director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, testified in front of the Committee that the federal funding requests don't come from the state's executive branch, but from the citizens of Idaho, through their local jurisdictions. He added that "if the federal funding were to go away, the burden to provide those funds would shift back to the schools, firefighters, nursing homes, rural hospitals and others who have requested help.
”Without that funding the additional burden would be placed back on Idaho's taxpayer. The Senate is also working to pass a constitutional amendment allowing the Legislature to convene for a special session during a time of emergency or extreme peril to Idaho's citizens while still maintaining a part-time citizen legislature, allowing citizens’ voices to be heard on how to best respond and support each other in times of need. In addition to a constitutional amendment, the Senate has also drafted critical pieces of legislation to rectify a number of conflicts and inconsistencies in the current statute dealing with emergency powers and emergency declarations. Other Senate Republican priorities moving forward include:
• A declaration that all Idahoans who work, provide for families, pay taxes and otherwise contribute to the Idaho economy must be deemed essential in any declared emergency;
• To limit the length of any emergency declaration of the Governor without concurrence of the Legislature;
• To limit the emergency powers and spending authority of the executive branch without the approval of the Legislature;
• To prohibit the quarantining of healthy individuals;
• To end orders prohibiting Idahoans from attending places of worship; and,
• To closely review the authority of the public health districts and local government subdivisions.
“The Senate majority caucus has been meeting with House majority leadership, as well as our caucus members, to review draft legislation and work toward building consensus on our mutual concerns,” shared Senate President Pro Tempore, Chuck Winder. “We look forward to working with the House of Representatives to collectively address these priorities quickly, but in the judicious manner our citizens deserve, careful to preserve access to disaster assistance when needed, whether for the pandemic or natural disasters.”
Senator Winder concluded, "We remain convinced, now more than ever, of the need to restore the balance of power within Idaho's three branches of government and defend the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Idaho."