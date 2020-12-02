To make sure homebound seniors can continue receiving meals through the Franklin County Senior Center, Mayor Dan Keller walked a little further than usual during October. He logged in 79,000 steps that month.
Keller had already made a habit of a daily walk “years ago when I tried to keep up with Dr. Beckstead,” he said, but he signed up to participate in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation’s Mayor’s Walking Challenge during October in order to make that effort benefit the community. Mayor Greg Garner Weston, Mayor Melvin Beutler of Dayton and Mayor John Gailey of Clifton participated as well. How they directed the funds to be used in their communities will be reported following their upcoming council meetings.
“I did it especially because of what we’ve all experienced this year with COVID-19. There are so many shut-ins, so many of the elderly who still don’t have courage that they can go out and be part of our society. ... I felt like the closer to helping actual individuals in our community the better. Plus ... its Thanksgiving,” he said.
Bob Purser, a member of the board of the Franklin County Senior Center, accepted the mayor’s $1,000 check from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation on Monday, Nov. 22. The center plans to use the funds to help pay for a warming oven, or put towards a new vehicle, Purser said.
The center delivered meals to 95 locations last month, and has almost doubled the number of meals prepared each month over last year. Purser attributes that to the coronavirus pandemic.
“People can come to us and pick up a hot meal and go home for a nutritious meal, not just a hamburger,” he said. A complete meal costs senior citizens $4. Younger patrons pay $5 per meal, which are prepared Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays Donations such as this help keep the service available for senior citizens.
“We appreciate it very much,” said Purser.
Keller didn’t have to be sold on the benefits of walking, but he discovered something else as he walked a little further in October to make sure he qualified for the money.
“I know I benefitted physically, but more importantly, it was interesting to observe the community in a different way. I was so concerned I wouldn’t get the steps in I went to other parts of the community and I saw culverts that need to be cleaned and signs that need to be replaced. I looked at the community in a different way,” he said.
“I gathered that there are a lot of things ion our community that needs our attention. Community needs have to be balanced with resources. That’s the responsibility of the community leaders — to focus on things of highest priority.”