Carole Parker, director of the Preston Senior Community Center, 64 West 1st South, said the center is selling their rolls frozen this year. Patrons should bring the pans they plan to bake them in to the center to be taken home to cook. The rolls may be picked up Dec. 23. The center’s annual Christmas dinner will be available, if ordered ahead of time, for pick up only on Fri., Dec., 18. The dinner consists of ham, baked potato, jello, and spice cake. Orders may be placed by calling Lindsey at 208-852-2844. The Center will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
Senior center prepares rolls, Christmas dinner
Necia Seamons
Editor
