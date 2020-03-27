The Idaho State Board of Education’s waived the requirement for senior projects for the Class of 2020, because to finish their project may require access to resources that may not be available in the current community situation.
"However, recognizing that many students have put in a significant amount of work on their projects and would like the chance to finish and have the project on their transcript we are giving the choice to students of whether or not they would like to complete the senior project," state school officials.
Those who choose not to complete their project will not have any indication on their transcript. Those who do will need to contact Mr. Sessions at jeff.sessions@psd201.org.
Either he or Mrs. Swainston will discuss with individual students the specifics of what they will need to do to complete the project. Projects will be scaled back as necessary and appropriate. Presentations will be presented via video presentations that will be sent to Mr. Sessions.
Students who choose to complete the project will receive aa letter grade, which will be listed on their transcript.
"It's kind of disappointing," said Sydney Wadsworth, a senior who did her project on music. Because of the work she has already put into her project, she will prepare the video and turn it in for a grade.