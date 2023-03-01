Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Two Preston grapplers placed in the top six at the 4A Idaho State Wrestling Championships in Nampa on Feb. 23-25. Micah Serr (182) pinned all of his opponents before losing by major decision 3-12 to Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) in the first place match and taking second.

The other Indian to place was Tavin Rigby (138) who took sixth going 3-2. Rigby’s three wins were all by fall. His loss in the quarterfinals to Shane Sherrill (Sandpoint) was a very tight contest he lost by decision 9-10. In the fifth place match Rigby was pinned by Shane Sherrill (Sandpoint).


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.