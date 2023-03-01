...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Two Preston grapplers placed in the top six at the 4A Idaho State Wrestling Championships in Nampa on Feb. 23-25. Micah Serr (182) pinned all of his opponents before losing by major decision 3-12 to Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) in the first place match and taking second.
The other Indian to place was Tavin Rigby (138) who took sixth going 3-2. Rigby’s three wins were all by fall. His loss in the quarterfinals to Shane Sherrill (Sandpoint) was a very tight contest he lost by decision 9-10. In the fifth place match Rigby was pinned by Shane Sherrill (Sandpoint).
Porter Campbell (98) who was winning his opening-round match 4-0 early in the third round had to drop out due to injury and could not continue.
Quinn Bradford (145) went 1-2 in the tournament. His win in consolation round 1 was by decision 9-5 over Gabriel Archuleta (Pocatello).
Parker Bodily (170) was 0-2 falling to Bronson Lyman (Ridgevue) and Benson Hatch (Twin Falls).
