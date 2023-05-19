...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1030 AM MDT, emergency management reported localized minor
flooding continues in the advisory area. Additional snowmelt
combined with rain from scattered showers and thunderstorms
next week will exacerbate flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton, and Emigration Summit.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello when you can do so safely.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1013 AM MDT, emergency management reported reservoirs
continue to run high. Additional snowmelt combined with rain
from scattered showers and thunderstorms next week will
exacerbate flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Weston Creek, Malad River, Devil Creek, Precipice Creek,
Third Creek, Henderson Creek, Little Malad River, Birch
Creek, Mill Creek, Dry Creek, Campbell Creek, Cherry Creek
and Rattlesnake Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad, Cherry Creek Rest Area and Malad Pass.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Seven Idaho counties among 100 fastest growing in U.S.
Several counties in Idaho are among the 100 fastest growing in the nation, according to new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.
On Thursday, the bureau released estimates for growth in population and housing across the nation for the 12 months ended July 1, 2022. Idaho added nearly 35,000 residents during the period for a one-year growth rate of 1.8%.
Idaho has been the fastest-growing state in the nation since 2020 and that growth has driven demand for new housing, as evidenced by the appearance of seven Idaho counties among the 100 fastest-growing counties in the nation in terms of new housing units.
Among counties nationwide with at least 5,000 total housing units, Teton County came in at No. 5 on that list with a 7.7% jump from July 2021 to July 2022. Other Idaho counties on the list include Canyon (No. 20, 5.0%), Minidoka (No. 61, 3.7%), Ada (No. 66, 3.6%), Jefferson (No. 68, 3.6%), Franklin (No. 83, 3.4%) and Gem (No. 90, 3.3%).
With more than 3,100 counties nationwide, those listed in the top 100 are all in the top 3% in the U.S. for growth.
