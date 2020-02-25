West Side wrestlers are moving on to the state championship. Five Pirates medaled at the 2A district tournament and two got wild card spots for a total of seven grapplers going to compete at the state level in Nampa on February 28-29, at the Ford Idaho Center.
Jed Hurren (98) and Tige Robers (106) finished fourth at the district meet but were able to move to the next level as wildcards. Tayson Royer (113), Easton Shurtliff (138) and Owen Cope (195) all earned bronze medals for the Pirates. Zach Groll (182) and Connor Robinson (285) took first brining home district titles.