Seven individuals walked away from a Christmas Eve accident at milepost 11 on HWY 91, in which a 1999 GMC Suburban rolled into a creek bed and landed on its top near the Preston gun range.
The vehicle was driven by Randy Wakley, who had veered to the right shoulder of the roadway, across the fog line, and hit a patch of ice which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. It was traveling at 65 mph in the southbound lane. All occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
Wakely was cited for failure to maintain lane of travel. The vehicle sustained severe damages. No airbags deployed.
Two days earlier, an accident caused injuries to the drivers of two vehicles involved in a head-on collision at 200 N. 300 East, in Franklin.
Lujan Carlos Castillo, who was driving a 1995 Saturn, was cited for not having insurance on his vehicle and failure to maintain his lane, when he cut the corner and was in the wrong lane when Pauline Woodward game along in a 2017 Toyota Camry. Both drivers were were wearing a seatbelt.
The collision caused more than $1,500 in damages to each vehicle.