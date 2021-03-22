Support Local Journalism

Shannon Casperson Knapp passed away March 21, 2021. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

