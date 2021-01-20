Malad...Sharon Ann Scott, 71, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W. 300 N. Malad, Idaho. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Snowville, Utah Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.horsleyfuneralhome.com
Sharon Ann Scott
Teresa Chipman
Citizen sports writer/Production
